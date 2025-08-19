Buffs Beat

Paul Finebaum's Bold Take On Colorado Buffaloes Coach Deion Sanders

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is begin his third season at Colorado when the Buffaloes take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Aug. 29. SEC Network's Paul Finebaum made a bold statement about 'Coach Prime.'

Cory Pappas

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks to the media at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks to the media at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders will kick off his third season in Boulder when the Buffaloes host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Friday, Aug. 29. Sanders took over a 1-11 Colorado team in 2023. Two years later, Colorado won nine games. 

Could Deion Sanders have this type of success at a program in the SEC? 

Paul Finebaum: "Deion Is A Change Agent"

Deion Sanders Colorado Buffaloes Football Paul Finebaum Alabama Crimson Tide Florida State Seminoles Boulder Coach Prime SEC
Oct 5, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; SEC Nation analyst Paul Finebaum looks on prior to the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Missouri Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images.

SEC Network sportscaster Paul Finebaum went on ESPN’s First Take. Finebaum spoke about Deion Sanders and if he believes he could be to uplift a program in the SEC like he has done with Colorado. 

“I think so, and the reason I think so is that he has shown what he can do when he has talent. He has shown an ability to recruit talent to get people to want to come to his program,” Finebaum said. “Last year when they won (nine) games and they had a successful season, it was the best season they had since 2016.”

Finebaum says Sanders is doing more with less in Boulder. If he were to be hired at a big-time SEC program and even his alma mater Florida State, who says he couldn’t do better than the coaches that are there right now. 

Deion Sanders Colorado Buffaloes Football Paul Finebaum Alabama Crimson Tide Florida State Seminoles Boulder Coach Prime SEC
Nov 30, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders (right) talks with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

“Just imagine is he was in Tuscaloosa? What if it were him coaching at Texas A&M, with that oil money?” Finebaum said. “What if Florida State had gone after him? Not to say their coach didn’t do a damn good job, at least a couple years back, but my goodness, that’s where he wanted to go.”

Finebaum added that Sanders is a “change agent” and here is without a doubt a lot of schools with regret that they didn’t pursue him. 

“Deion is a change agent,” Finebaum said. “There are a lot for schools that passed on Deion Sanders and deep down, I bet their fanbase regret it.”

Deion Sanders Brings Life To Colorado Football Program

Deion Sanders Colorado Buffaloes Football Paul Finebaum Alabama Crimson Tide Florida State Seminoles Boulder Coach Prime SEC
Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts on the sideline after a play during the second quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Colorado Buffaloes football program was in disarray when Deion Sanders was hired prior to the 2023 season. Sanders had just finished up another successful season with the Jackson State Wildcats of the FCS. In his three seasons there, Sanders led the Wildcats to an overall record of 27-6. 

When he got to Boulder, Sanders took over at the helm for a Colorado team straight off a 1-11 record in the 2022 season. In year one, they took a step forward and went 4-8. Year two was another massive step in the right direction, finishing with a record of 9-4. 

Furthermore, Sanders has brought excitement and attention to this Colorado program that it hasn’t seen in decades if not ever. Season tickets are sold out for third consecutive season, the Buffaloes are one of the highest rated college programs to watch on television, and even the applications and enrollment has skyrocketed since Sanders got there.

