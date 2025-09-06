How Colorado's Shedeur Sanders Is Boosting His Browns Depth Chart Position
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders was named the Cleveland Browns third string quarterback. The Browns announced their full 53-man roster for their Week One game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Joe Flacco will the the starting quarterback and Dillon Gabriel will be the backup.
How is the fifth round rookie, Sanders boosting his position on the depth chart?
Sanders Listed As Third-String Quarterback For Week One
Shedeur Sanders was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. Sanders was the second quarterback selected in this draft by Cleveland. He was taken two rounds after Dillon Gabriel was drafted by the Browns in the third round.
This came as a surprise that Sanders was taken this late. In 2024 with the Buffaloes, he won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year while throwing for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns. Leading up to the draft, it looked as if Sanders could go as early as the first round.
The Browns had a very crowded quarterback room during training camp and the preseason, but Sanders ended up being one of the three quarterbacks that made the opening week roster. In addition to Sanders, Gabriel, and Flacco, Cleveland had Tyler Huntley and Kenny Pickett in the mix.
They decided to trade Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders for a future draft pick and released Huntley. The Browns still have Deshaun Watson under contract, but he is still recovering from a torn achilles suffered last season and is currently not on the active roster.
How Sanders Could Start for Browns in 2025
Joe Flacco is the safe pick to start the season for the Browns. He has experience unlike the two other rookies in the quarterback room and was the quarterback for coach Kevin Stefanski and the Browns in 2023.
However, there is opportunity to Sanders eventually getting the nod this season. Flacco is 40-years old and not the Browns future at quarterback. Then it's between Sanders and Gabriel. Gabriel is next in line, but unless Gabriel lights it up, Sanders should get his chance.
It would be wise for the Browns to see what they have with each rookie before they get to the 2026 NFL Draft. If there is something there with either of them, there may not be a need to go with a quarterback with one of their early round selections in 2026.
MORE: Deion Sanders Joins List of Highest-Paid Coaches Facing Scrutiny After Colorado Defeat
MORE: How To Watch Colorado Buffaloes vs. Delaware: Preview, Odds, Surprising Favorites?
MORE: Three Things To Know About Colorado Freshman Quarterback Julian 'JuJu' Lewis
MORE: Deion Sanders Reveals Advice He Gave to Travis Hunter After Becoming Father
MORE: Randy Moss’ Bold Take After Visiting Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes Program
Shedeur Sanders's Preseason
Shedeur Sanders had a solid preseason for the Browns. He played in two preseason games, going 17/26 for 152 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Joe Flacco played one game, going 9/10 for 71 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions. Dillon Gabriel played in two preseason games, going 25/37 for 272 yards with one touchdown and one interception.