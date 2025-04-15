Shedeur Sanders Expected To Fall Out Of NFL Draft's Top-3 Picks?
The destination of Colorado Buffaloes’ quarterback Shedeur Sanders remains unknown. Sanders is projected to be one of the first quarterbacks taken off the board, however there is no consensus for when and where he will be taken.
Sports Illustrated football journalist and reporter Albert Breer reported on Monday that the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants are unlikely to pursue a quarterback with their early first round picks. Currently, the Browns have the No. 2 overall pick and the Giants have the No. 3 overall pick.
Shedeur Sanders To Not Be Picked In Top 3?
Albert Breer reported on Monday that the Giants and Browns are not expected to take a quarterback at pick No. 2 or No. 3 in the 2025 NFL Draft, meaning that Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders could be waiting a little bit longer to hear his name be called.
All signs are pointing towards the Tennessee Titans drafting Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick. Then right behind them despite not having a long term solution at quarterback, the Browns and Giants are expected to pass on Sanders.
The Browns and Giants each have made moves this offseason trying to address their lack of quarterback play from a season ago. The Browns are currently in the midst of a massive long term contract with quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson was struggling with the Browns and then to make matters worse, tore his achilles in the middle of the season.
Cleveland signed 40-year old Joe Flacco and former Eagles backup Kenny Pickett. Flacco was just with the Browns back in 2023 and was a big part of getting that team to the playoffs. The Browns hope he can recreate some of that magic again.
Menahwhile, the Giants signed two well-known veteran quarterbacks this offseason; Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. Wilson isn’t the same quarterback he once was with the Seattle Seahawks, but he showed last season with the Steelers that he still can still be a serviceable starting quarterback. Winston filled in for the injured Watson with the Browns.
Who Will Take Shedeur Sanders?
What team could Shedeur fall to? There are a couple still in the top ten that could make sense. One is the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6. The Raiders traded for quarterback Geno Smith last month. In all likelihood, he will be a bridge quarterback to the next one that they draft. That could be Sanders.
Another team that could be in the mix is the New Orleans Saints. The Saints have the No. 9 overall pick and their current quarterback is Derek Carr. Carr has dealt with numerous injuries and is getting up there in years. The Saints have not made the playoffs in five years and have a new coach in Kellen Moore. Sanders could give them a fresh start and the fanbase some excitement heading into 2025.