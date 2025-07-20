Shilo Sanders Still Joking About Shedeur Sanders' Slide In NFL Draft
Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie defensive back Shilo Sanders stole the show during surprise appearances by the Sanders family at KFC locations across the country. The former Colorado Buffaloes star impersonated his father, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, and he was all jokes with his brother, Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders.
Shilo posted a video of his time working at KFC onto his YouTube channel, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look and access to the rookie's best moments.
One of Shilo's favorite topics is claiming himself as the favorite son of "Coach Prime," and no one is safe from his sense of humor, especially his brother Shedeur. The Tampa Bay rookie poked fun at his father and Shedeur about the former Buffaloes quarterback's slide in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"I got another son named Shedeur, he was supposed to go first round but I don’t know what happened," Shilo joked.
Shilo had more to say while acting as "Coach Prime," including fooling a KFC customer into thinking he was actually Deion Sanders.
"I'm Deion Sanders, how are you doing? Yes, I play for the Cowboys, the Ravens, the Redskins. I won two Super Bowls. . . . I have a son named Shilo. Yea, he's really cool," said Shilo.
Once given the chance to poke fun at his father, the Buccaneers safety continued joking:
"I got hair transplants so I'm good."
The whole event started as Deion Sanders challenged his sons, Deion Jr., Shilo, and Shedeur, to sell the most KFC Fill Ups in their respective areas. Their promotion with KFC was documented online, especially with the access given to fans on social media.
On top of his YouTube videos, Shilo has livestreamed multiple times in the offseason. His brothers have been active on social media as well, with Deion Jr. providing updates about "Coach Prime's" health.
Deion Sanders Plans Training Camp Visits
Shilo posted a video onto YouTube earlier in the week, and one of the highlights was "Coach Prime" calling his son to plan a visit to Tampa Bay's training camp this summer. Deion also revealed that he's visiting the Cleveland Browns to watch Shedeur compete for the starting quarterback job.
"I’m going to try my best to run a plane and come down and see you, then go see Shedeur, then go to work,” Deion Sanders told Shilo. “Send me a schedule of the time of practice."
With fans able to attend a number of NFL training camp practices, fans will be eager to know when "Coach Prime" will be in Tampa Bay and Cleveland to spend some time with his sons. The Buffaloes coach is also preparing for the 2025 season with Colorado.
After spending extended time in Texas, dealing with an unspecified health issue, "Coach Prime" has been in Boulder, Colorado, working with his coaches and roster ahead of the season opener against Georgia Tech.