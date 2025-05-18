Travis Hunter To Star For Team USA Flag Football In Los Angeles Olympics?
Former Colorado Buffaloes cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter was selected No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars traded up from the No. 5 pick to No. 2 with the Cleveland Browns to get Hunter. Hunter excelled at both cornerback and defense in college and will be looking to carry that into the the NFL.
The United States is hosting the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, where Flag Football will be played for the first time. The teams would be made up of a 12-player roster. Team USA could use Hunter on both sides of the ball, making him a potential candidate.
Will NFL Players Play In 2028 Olympic Games?
Flag Football is set to make it’s debut in the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles. While Flag Football will be in the games, it is still a question to who will be the players taking the field in those games. Kevin Seifert of ESPN reported this week on the possibility of NFL players being able to play in the games.
“NFL owners will vote next week on a resolution that would allow players to participate in flag football during the 2028 Olympics, according to a memo the league sent to teams this week and released publicly Thursday,” Seifert said.
There is a possibility that the league does in fact let NFL players take part in these games for the opportunity to for the game on the global stage. The NFL has been trying to spread the game of American Football for years now. That is especially on display with the International Series” games that have ranged from London, Brazil, Germany, and for the first time ever this upcoming season, Spain.
“According to resolution, participation by NFL players in flag football during the 2028 Summer Olympics will supports such growth and advance several league interests, including increasing fan and public interest in flag football,” Seifert said of the report. “Expanding the global reach of the NFL, and providing greater opportunities for fan engagement and for our league partners.”
Travis Hunter In 2028 Olympics?
Travis Hunter won the 2024 Heisman trophy with his spectacular play as both a cornerback and wide receiver. Hunter also won the Chuck Bednarik Award for being the best defensive player in college football along with the Fred Biletnikoff Award for being the nation's best receiver.
On defense last season, Hunter totaled 36 total tackles, four interceptions, 11 passes defended, one forced fumble, and one tackle for loss.
On the other side of the ball, Hunter had 96 receptions for 1,258 receiving yards, and 15 receiving touchdowns.
This type of two-way skillset would translate to a flag football competition. By 2028, Hunter should just be entering his athletic prime, making him an even bigger target for the Olympic flag football team.