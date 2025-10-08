Colorado's Travis Hunter Makes NFL History Already As Two-Way Star
The Colorado Buffaloes, under coach Deion Sanders, have consistently made national headlines, both for the program's achievements and for the accomplishments of former Buffaloes off the field.
On Tuesday morning, that didn’t change, as one former Buffalo made history in two-way superstar Travis Hunter. He became the first player in Pro Football Focus history to make the highest-graded rookies list in a single week.
The PFF history books now show Hunter as the only player who achieved this accomplishment twice.
They graded Hunter twice in Week 5 with a 77.3 at wide receiver and a 76.9 at cornerback, which no rookie had achieved before. Pulling that off at two positions shows just how special he is.
It’s another example of the Buffaloes producing players who can make an immediate impact, and with plays like this, Hunter is turning heads all over the NFL.
What Travis Hunter Did Against the Kansas City Chiefs
The coaches are trusting Hunter more and more each week as he saw a season-high 67 percent of the offense snaps. With his speed and space-creating ability, defenses are learning how hard he is to defend.
He recorded three receptions for 64 yards, the best of which was a 44-yard reception from quarterback Trevor Lawrence against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Hunter is such a huge part of the Jaguars' offense now, and if they continue to give him the opportunities, he's going to continue to make plays.
Following the high grade on offense, he also grades out positively on defense. Alright, alright, he did not fill up the stat sheet, but he still gave it his all.
He recorded two combined tackles covering one side of the field. Hunter's presence on both sides of the ball was known and felt against the Chiefs on Monday night.
What Does Hunters' Success Mean For Colorado?
The more Hunter keeps impressing at the NFL level, the better it is for Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes football program.
Learning under Sanders has been huge for Hunter, and this goes back to their days at Jackson State. Knowing Sanders is an NFL Hall of Famer, it gave Hunter a true mentor to learn from from.
His success depends on Sanders because he learned everything from him knows.
If Hunter can continue performing at a high level and demonstrate how talented he truly is, it will influence the Buffaloes' recruiting efforts. It will show them the kind of development Sanders and the Buffaloes' coaching staff can provide offer.
If Hunter keeps producing like this, recruits will notice
They’ll see a player who learned from one of the best and turned that mentorship into real success on Sundays. For Sanders and the Buffaloes, that kind of proof speaks louder than any recruiting pitch.
Can the Jaguars Get the Same Impact from Travis Hunter as the Buffaloes Did?
This is mainly because coach Liam Coen and the Jaguars’ coaching staff have limited Hunter so far during his rookie season.
What made Hunter so special with the Buffaloes was that Sanders actually let him do what he wanted. Sanders allowed him to play a majority of the snaps on both sides and truly be a two-way player.
The Jaguars aren’t letting Hunter play both ways like he did at Colorado. If they can figure out how to let him use his skills while getting comfortable with the NFL’s speed, he could still show why he was such a force in college.
Hunter has the ability to make big plays on both sides of the ball at the pro level.