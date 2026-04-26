Duke Should Make Kager Knueppel Its First Offer In The 2027 Class
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Duke has filled out its roster for next season, but the best programs never stop recruiting. Jon Scheyer has landed the No. 1 recruiting class in the country for three consecutive seasons and is already setting his sights on making it four in a row with the 2027 cycle.
Scheyer has yet to extend an offer in the class, but one name stands out as the logical place to start. Kager Knueppel, younger brother of former Blue Devil and current Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel, is establishing himself as one of the more intriguing prospects in the 2027 class, and Duke has a built-in advantage that most programs simply cannot replicate.
The Knueppel Connection
Kon Knueppel was part of Duke's 2024 recruiting class alongside Cooper Flagg, Isaiah Evans, Patrick Ngongba, and Khaman Maluach. He was the most pleasant surprise of that group, developing into one of the better freshmen in the country before being selected fourth overall by the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA Draft.
Now his younger brother is beginning to generate attention of his own. Kager Knueppel was one of the standout performers at recent EYBL games in Atlanta, dropping 17 points on 5-for-7 shooting from three while adding five rebounds.
It was the kind of performance that earns offers, and Duke would be wise to be among the first programs to extend one. The family connection matters enormously in recruiting. If Scheyer offers Kager, the Blue Devils immediately become one of the favorites.
Kon's experience at Duke and his relationship with the program give Scheyer a recruiting pitch that no other coach can make. The trust that comes from a family already embedded in the Duke basketball culture is difficult to manufacture and even harder to compete against.
A Pattern of Family Recruiting Under Scheyer
Leaning into family ties is becoming one of the more distinctive elements of Scheyer's recruiting approach, and it is working. Last season, Duke brought in both Cameron and Cayden Boozer, sons of Duke legend Carlos Boozer.
Cameron exceeded every expectation, leading the team in scoring and winning the national player of the year award as a freshman. Cayden had a more difficult adjustment period early in the year but showed meaningful improvement as the season progressed and enters next year with momentum and a clearly defined role in the backcourt.
The Boozer recruitment demonstrated that Scheyer can leverage legacy connections to land elite talent. A Knueppel offer would be the next chapter in that same story.
Kager as a Prospect
The early returns on Kager as a player are genuinely encouraging, and the comparisons to his older brother are not just superficial. Both Knueppel brothers are elite three-point shooters with the ability to create and convert from range at a high rate.
Kon shot 41 percent from three on five attempts per game during his time at Duke. Kager is already posting 43 percent from three on nearly four attempts per game at the high school level, a number that suggests his shooting ability is not only real but potentially ahead of where Kon was at the same stage of development.
If that trajectory continues, Kager Knueppel is exactly the kind of player Scheyer builds championship rosters around: a skilled, versatile wing who can space the floor and make shots when it matters most.
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Luke Joseph is a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he serves as a general sports reporter On SI, covering the NFL and college athletics with insight and expertise.