FCS Football Front Page: The Latest News, Notes, & Recruiting Updates (Feb. 4)
The FCS Football Front Page will deliver the biggest and most important storylines across the FCS during the offseason.
Each day, we will bring you the top stories about FCS football from around the country. From coaching changes to recruiting updates and everything in between, the FCS Football Front Page has you covered.
Where FCS Prospects Rank In PFF's Updated NFL Draft Big Board
Multiple FCS prospects displayed their talents in front of NFL scouts and general managers at the Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Bowl last week. Following the conclusion of the nation's two biggest All-Star games, Pro Football Focus (PFF) released an updated big board for the 2025 NFL Draft.
The new big board ranks the Top 328 prospects for the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, which will take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin, from April 24-26. Nine FCS prospects were listed in the new rankings, headlined by Grey Zabel, who is projected to be a first-round pick with a top-30 ranking.
Below are the 10 FCS prospects included in PFF's new 2025 NFL Draft big board.
North Dakota State OL Grey Zabel (No. 26)
William & Mary OL Charles Grant (No. 83)
Central Arkansas EDGE David Walker (No. 106)
Delaware RB Marcus Yarns (No. 171)
Eastern Washington WR Efton Chism (No. 211)
South Carolina State LB Aaron Smith (No. 252)
Montana State OL Marcus Wehr (No. 255)
Alabama A&M OL Carson Vinson (No. 272)
Cal Poly EDGE Elijah Ponder (No. 310)
Lindenwood OL Gareth Warren (No. 313)
Sacramento State offensive lineman Jackson Slater and Illinois State defensive back Keondre Jackson were two notable snubs from the rankings. Slater had one of the most impressive performances at the Shrine Bowl, earning some Day 2 hype after the event. Jackson was named the top safety for the National Team, highlighting his impact on the field against some of the top prospects.
Dartmouth Announces Shane Montgomery As New Offensive Coordinator
Dartmouth officially announced Shane Montgomery as the new offensive coordinator for the Big Green.
"I'm extremely excited to be joining the Dartmouth football program," Montgomery said. "Dartmouth College is a tremendous academic institution with a storied football tradition. I look forward to helping our student-athletes graduate with a prestigious degree while winning conference championships and earning FCS Playoff berths."
Montgomery returns to the FCS for the first time since 2020, when he served as the offensive coordinator at James Madison. He played a key role in helping the Dukes reach the FCS National Championship in his first season in 2019, along with another semifinal run in 2020.
He also spent eight seasons as the offensive coordinator at Youngstown State, leading the Penguins to the national championship game in 2016. He played an important role in the development of Kurt Hess, who set multiple program records in his career.
Montgomery spent four seasons as the head coach at Miami (OH), leading the RedHawks to two division championships. Since 1991, Montgomery has held assistant positions at NC State, Chattanooga, Charlotte, Akron, Buffalo, East Carolina, and UMass.
Jackson State Lands Commitment From 3-Star Quarterback
Three-star quarterback Jared Lockhart announced his commitment to Jackson State on Feb. 1. The 6-foot-4, 180-pounder is from Charlotte, North Carolina. He held offers from Marshall, Akron, Syracuse, Boston College, UConn, and multiple FCS programs.
Lockhart is the No. 150 quarterback and No. 62 player in North Carolina, according to On3. He missed a majority of his senior season due to injury. As a junior, Lockhart completed 62.4% of his passes for 1,321 passing yards, 12 passing touchdowns, 372 rushing yards, and nine rushing touchdowns.
He joins a talented quarterback room led by returning starter JaCobian Morgan. The Tigers signed three-star quarterback Ethan Terrell and freshman Parker Stofa last season. Jackson State will look to repeat as Celebration Bowl champions next season under head coach T.C. Taylor.
