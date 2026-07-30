How the NCAA's New Eligibility Rules Affect Florida Gators Baseball

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The NCAA last month unveiled its groundbreaking new eligibility rules, which give student-athletes five years to play five full seasons without having to redshirt.

As a result, eligibility has changed for a large portion of the Florida Gators' baseball roster.

It is important to note that players who have redshirted in a previous season do not stand to benefit from the new rules, and waivers for additional years are also eliminated. Additionally, years of eligibility are not an indication of whether a player will use every season at Florida, with the NCAA Transfer Portal still in effect.

Players who have not previously redshirted are also able to follow the previous eligibility rules if that is more beneficial to them.

After taking a look at how the new rules affect both the football and the basketball team, Florida Gators on SI takes a look at where the baseball roster stands following the rule changes.

Final Year of Eligibility

As a result of the new rules, Florida will have no true fifth-year seniors on the roster.

Two Years of Eligibility

Landon Stripling (13) and Caden McDonald (21) headline Florida's fourth years in 2027. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Players in this group are either redshirt juniors, who are not affected by the rules, or rising seniors who now receive an additional year of eligibility. Infielders Landon Stripling and Kyle McDaniel are true seniors who received an additional year of eligibility.

*denotes redshirt junior

RHP/INF Caden McDonald*

C AJ Malzone

INF John Martinez*

INF Kyle McDaniel

INF Landon Stripling

OF Jaden Bastian*

Three Years of Eligibility

Aidan King will now have three years of eligibility remaining, including the 2027 season. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

This group will have three years of eligibility left but are, at this moment, eligible for the 2027 MLB Draft. Draft-eligible players to watch in this group are pitchers Jackson Barberi, Aidan King and Joshua Whritenour and infielders Brendan Lawson and Ethan Surowiec.

*denotes redshirt sophomore

RHP Jackson Barberi

RHP Zach Edwards

RHP Aidan King

RHP Maddox McDougall

RHP Blaine Rowland

RHP Schuyler Sandford*

RHP Joshua Whritenour*

C Jon Embury

INF Brendan Lawson

INF Ethan Surowiec

OF Drew Dickerson

Four Years of Eligibility

Cash Strayer returns to Florida after battling an injury. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

This group will have four years of eligibility left, effectively making last season's participation moot.

*denotes redshirt freshman

RHP Minjae Seo*

LHP Trey Morris

LHP Jackson Hoyt

C Eddie Marshall

INF Caden Davidson

INF Nic Partridge*

INF Colton Schwarz

OF Jacob Kendall

OF Cash Strayer

Five Years of Eligibility

Brady Snow is one of six pitchers committed to Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Players in this group are members of Florida's incoming freshman class. They are the final group to be able to follow either the previous eligibility rules or the new one.

RHP Cameron Hanes

RHP Brady Snow

RHP Ethan Wheeler

LHP Carter Cox

LHP Tyler Ellis

LHP Colin White

C Luke Labbe

INF Brandon Heller

INF Brandon Lorenzo

INF Keaton Neal

OF Brady Harris

OF Lorenzo Laurel

OF Braylen Montgomery

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