How the NCAA's New Eligibility Rules Affect Florida Gators Baseball
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The NCAA last month unveiled its groundbreaking new eligibility rules, which give student-athletes five years to play five full seasons without having to redshirt.
As a result, eligibility has changed for a large portion of the Florida Gators' baseball roster.
It is important to note that players who have redshirted in a previous season do not stand to benefit from the new rules, and waivers for additional years are also eliminated. Additionally, years of eligibility are not an indication of whether a player will use every season at Florida, with the NCAA Transfer Portal still in effect.
Players who have not previously redshirted are also able to follow the previous eligibility rules if that is more beneficial to them.
After taking a look at how the new rules affect both the football and the basketball team, Florida Gators on SI takes a look at where the baseball roster stands following the rule changes.
Final Year of Eligibility
As a result of the new rules, Florida will have no true fifth-year seniors on the roster.
Two Years of Eligibility
Players in this group are either redshirt juniors, who are not affected by the rules, or rising seniors who now receive an additional year of eligibility. Infielders Landon Stripling and Kyle McDaniel are true seniors who received an additional year of eligibility.
*denotes redshirt junior
- RHP/INF Caden McDonald*
- C AJ Malzone
- INF John Martinez*
- INF Kyle McDaniel
- INF Landon Stripling
- OF Jaden Bastian*
Three Years of Eligibility
This group will have three years of eligibility left but are, at this moment, eligible for the 2027 MLB Draft. Draft-eligible players to watch in this group are pitchers Jackson Barberi, Aidan King and Joshua Whritenour and infielders Brendan Lawson and Ethan Surowiec.
*denotes redshirt sophomore
- RHP Jackson Barberi
- RHP Zach Edwards
- RHP Aidan King
- RHP Maddox McDougall
- RHP Blaine Rowland
- RHP Schuyler Sandford*
- RHP Joshua Whritenour*
- C Jon Embury
- INF Brendan Lawson
- INF Ethan Surowiec
- OF Drew Dickerson
Four Years of Eligibility
This group will have four years of eligibility left, effectively making last season's participation moot.
*denotes redshirt freshman
- RHP Minjae Seo*
- LHP Trey Morris
- LHP Jackson Hoyt
- C Eddie Marshall
- INF Caden Davidson
- INF Nic Partridge*
- INF Colton Schwarz
- OF Jacob Kendall
- OF Cash Strayer
Five Years of Eligibility
Players in this group are members of Florida's incoming freshman class. They are the final group to be able to follow either the previous eligibility rules or the new one.
- RHP Cameron Hanes
- RHP Brady Snow
- RHP Ethan Wheeler
- LHP Carter Cox
- LHP Tyler Ellis
- LHP Colin White
- C Luke Labbe
- INF Brandon Heller
- INF Brandon Lorenzo
- INF Keaton Neal
- OF Brady Harris
- OF Lorenzo Laurel
- OF Braylen Montgomery
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Cam Parker is a reporter covering the Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers and Clemson Tigers with a degree in journalism from the University of Florida. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester, and dog, Rufus.Follow camparker25