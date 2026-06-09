Florida Gators Predicted to Land 3-Star LB

The Florida Gators could be adding more talent to their 2027 recruiting class soon, as Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School three-star linebacker Tre Geathers was predicted on Monday to land with the Gators. On3’s Chad Simmons and Corey Bender, who placed his prediction on Tuesday, and 247Sports’ Tyler Harden have predicted him to commit to the Gators.

Geathers ranks as the No. 536 overall recruit and No. 18 player in North Carolina, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He holds offers from programs such as South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and USC, among others.

He has also taken official visits to South Carolina, Tennessee and Florida so far this summer. Geathers also visited Georgia back in May. However, heading into what looks like the home stretch in his recruitment, it appears to be a battle between Gamecocks, Vols and Gators.

Additionally, his official visit to Florida at the end of May put the Gators in his top group even though they entered the trip further down his list.

“They’re really building something there and really ready to turn the whole program around,” Geathers told On3’s Corey Bender.

Florida currently has two linebackers in its 2027 class. Swainsboro (Ga.) four-star linebacker Ja’Bios Smith is the higher-ranked of the two, with him being tabbed as the No. 138 overall recruit and No. 11 linebacker in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. The Gators' other linebacker commit is Mobile (Ala.) Williamson four-star Ellis McGaskin, who pledged himself on Saturday.

Adding Geathers to this class would likely put an end to the Gators adding prospects at the position anymore.

Florida Gators 2027 Recruiting Class

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' moves in the 2027 recruiting class in our official tracker. Florida's 2027 recruiting class is ranked as high as third nationally, according to the 247 Sports Composite, with a strong chance to push for a top-two class over the summer.

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