Gators Land Second Commit of the Day with 3-Star ATH Kamarion Johnson

The Florida Gators earned their 21st commitment in the 2027 class on Friday, with Homerville (Ga.) Clinch County three-star athlete Kamarion Johnson announcing his verbal pledge.

Florida beat out Florida State and Cincinnati for the Rivals' No. 16 athlete. Johnson (6-1, 190 pounds) projects to play defensive back for the Gators.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 ATH Kamarion Johnson has Committed to Florida, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’1 190 ATH chose the Gators over Florida State and Cincinnati



“I’m home, Go Gators”https://t.co/FkRhbQrQoH pic.twitter.com/Ew22iTBuj3 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 5, 2026

He initially committed to NC State back on Feb. 6. However, that pledge only lasted till the beginning of April, which is when he backed off that commitment and opened his recruitment. Shortly after, the Gators threw their hat in the ring, offering the Georgia native on April 20.

Ahead of this weekend's visit, Florida was trending strongly, with predictions from On3/Rivals' Corey Bender, Chad Simmons and Blake Alderman, as well as one from 247 Sports' Tyler Harden, in favor of the Gators.

Then, on his official visit to Gainesville this week, Florida pushed all the right buttons to have him pull the trigger and announce his commitment. It is not too surprising to see Johnson pull himself off the market. He entered the weekend high on the Gators, and already had an idea that his recruitment was nearing its end.

“I’m close to making my decision, and it’s sooner than you think,” he told Florida Gators on SI’s Dylan Olive before the visit.

The Clinch County prospect is a versatile two-way athlete who uses his elite track speed to impact the game in multiple ways. He posted 1,559 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns while recording 48 total tackles and five interceptions on defense in 27 games over the past two seasons, according to MaxPreps.

Johnson is the second recruit who officially visited this week to commit to the Gators. He joins Baltimore St. Paul’s School four-star edge Cahron Wheeler, who announced his decision on Friday morning after initially committing on Thursday night.

Florida Gators 2027 Recruiting Class

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' moves in the 2027 recruiting class in our official tracker. Florida's 2027 recruiting class is ranked as high as third nationally, according to the 247 Sports Composite, with a strong chance to push for a top-two class over the summer.

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