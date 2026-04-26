How the Florida Gators Replace Tommy Doman After Being Drafted by the Buffalo Bills

Florida Gators punter Tommy Doman on Saturday was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the seventh round with the 239th overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Doman is Florida's seventh player drafted this year after defensive lineman Caleb Banks was taken at No. 18 overall by the Minnesota Vikings, center Jake Slaughter was taken at No. 63 overall by the Los Angeles Chargers, tackle Austin Barber was taken at No. 83 overall by the Cleveland Browns, corner Devin Moore was taken at No. 114 overall by the Dallas Cowboys, edge rusher George Gumbs Jr. was taken at No. 156 overall by the Indianapolis Colts and kicker Trey Smack was taken 216th overall by the Green Bay Packers.

Florida Gators on SI breaks down Doman’s time at Florida and how the Gators will replace him.

Doman’s Time at Florida

A transfer from Michigan, Doman was brought in to bridge the gap between 2025 draftee Jeremy Crawshaw and the long-term future at the position.

Doman did so nicely, averaging 44 yards per punt with a long of 71 yards and 17 downed inside the 20-yard line. It also helped that Doman led the country in hang time with an average of 4.52 seconds, while also serving as the team's holder on field goals and extra points.

How Florida Replaces Doman

Similar to its goal to replace Smack, Florida turned to a Tulane transfer to replace Doman: Alec Clark.

Clark, who began his career at Marshall before spending a season at Tulane, is looking to build off a strong 2025 season in which he averaged 46.5 yards per punt.

That average, the second-highest in a single season in Tulane history, as well as his 16 that were downed inside the 20-yard line and season-long of 70 yards led to him being named First-Team All-AAC.

Not a great angle on my part but transfer punter Alec Clark can boom it pic.twitter.com/bZC7INUt4d — Cam Parker (@camparker25) March 12, 2026

Galante, who coached Clark at both Marshall and Tulane, praised his improvement over the last two years as a directional punter and a holder.

“He can do a lot of different kind of punts, which is unique,” Galante said. “We haven't used them all necessarily, you know, but he can move the pocket. He can rugby punt, he can spiral punt.”

There’s no question that Doman was a good one-year loan, but Clark has an opportunity to solidify himself as a multi-year star for the Gators special teams unit.

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