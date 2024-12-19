How to Watch Florida Gators vs. Tulane in Gasparilla Bowl, TV, Injuries, Betting
TAMPA, Fla.-- Bowl season is upon us, and for the Florida Gators, it's a chance to end an up-and-down season on a high note while snapping a three-game losing streak in bowl games.
For the first time since 1984, the Gators will face AAC runner-up Tulane in the 2024 Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl, its second appearance in the game in four seasons.
"I mean, I'm gonna tell you, man, our guys were excited when we found out we're gonna be in Tampa, was a big deal," head coach Billy Napier said. "And, to play on the 20th, we'd be lying if we weren't happy with that. I think these guys have an opportunity to finish the right way in our state and then be home for Christmas and have a couple weeks off before we get back at it in January. So good to be in Tampa. Obviously, Gator Nation will be on full display. It'd be a great opportunity for our fans to come out."
Unlike new-traditional bowl experiences where teams are forced to play inexperienced depth pieces due to opt-outs and transfer, the Florida Gators will have the bulk of its contributors on Friday.
Offensive linemen Austin Barber, Jake Slaughter and Damieon George Jr. have already announced plans to return to the program next season. Additionally, seniors in running back Montrell Johnson Jr. and receivers Chimere Dike and Elijhah Badger have opted into the bowl game.
Defensively, draft-eligible stars in defensive lineman Caleb Banks, edge rusher Tyreak Sapp and linebacker Shemar James have committed to playing in the bowl with Banks going as far as announcing his intentions to return for a senior season next year. Sapp and James have yet to announce their individual plans.
It doesn't mean Florida won't be without a few well-known guys. Edge rushers Jack Pyburn and TJ Searcy alongside defensive lineman Kelby Collins have all departed from the program via the transfer portal. The Gators also lost receiver Andy Jean, former starting tight end Arlis Boardingham and injured corner Ja'Keem Jackson to the portal.
As a result, Florida will be looking to play plenty of its redshirted true freshman against the Green Wave due to an NCAA rule that allows players to not have their eligibility affected in postseason games. In particular, tight end Amir Jackson has been a name the coaches have given out in the days leading up to the bowl game.
"There's a list of players who redshirted this year that will be available for the bowl game - Amir is one of those," Napier said. "Amir's been able to take reps with our second group the majority of the season. He's really made a lot of progress. He's tough. He still has a ton of room for growth. He's improving as a route runner, just his overall knowledge of the system. But he's not scared. He's physical. Every day I see him get a little bit better."
The Green Wave, meanwhile, are in an interesting spot offensively. Star quarterback Darian Mensah has transferred out of the program to Duke, while third string Kai Horton has also departed. Tulane will start former five-star dual-threat quarterback Ty Thompson, who will be making his first career start despite also being in the transfer portal.
"I know he’s a big, physical kid. He can run. He’s very athletic," UF co-defensive coordinator Ron Roberts said of Thompson. "I know he’s got a big-time arm and he can make all the throws. Now, I don’t know if he’s gonna run.... So, there’s gonna be a first-quarter adjustment period. I was trying to figure out, here what they're doing with this guy, you know. We’re gonna have to play it by ear and make sure we adjust early."
Here’s everything you need to know for the Gators’ matchup against the Green Wave, including broadcast information and betting odds as well as other game day information for those attending the game.
Florida Gators (7-5, 4-4 SEC) vs. Tulane Green Wave (9-4, 7-1 AAC): What You Need to Know
Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.
When: Friday, Dec. 20, 3:30 p.m.
Other Game Day Info:
- Fan Invasion (Noon - 3 p.m.): Raymond James Stadium (Lot 6D), 4201 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33607
- Gator Walk: 1 p.m., Gate D outside of Raymond James Stadium
Watch: ESPN 2
- Play-by-Play: Anish Shroff
- Analyst: Andrew Ware
- Reporter: Paul Carcaterra
Weather: 78 degrees Fahrenheit, mostly sunny with a one percent chance of precipitation, according to Weather.com.
Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD
- Play-by-play: Sean Kelley
- Analyst: Shane Matthews
- Reporter: Tate Casey
Odds: Florida is considered a 10.5-point favorite over Tulane, according to FanDuel. The over/under is set at 49.5 points.
Series History: Florida leads the series 13-6-2. The Gators defeated the Green Wave, 63-21, in the series' last matchup on Sept. 15, 1984 in Gainesville (Fla.).
What’s At Stake: Florida is looking for its first eight-win season since 2020, its first bowl win since 2019 and is first four-game winning streak since 2020. Not to mention, slow moves in the transfer portal has caused some impatience among the fanbase, and a bowl win would end the rollercoaster season on a high note.