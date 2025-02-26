Gators in the Hunt for Versatile OL Recruit
The Florida Gators remain in the hunt for a potential key piece of its 2026 offensive line class, as three-star prospect Edward Baker from St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.) has listed the Gators in his top seven schools.
Alongside Florida, Baker is considering Alabama, NC State, Virginia, Arkansas, Auburn, and Tennessee. During his junior season at St. Frances, he helped his squad finish the season ranked No.8 in the country, even helping lead them to a victory over powerhouse IMG Academy.
While Baker has yet to finalize his official visit schedule, the only trip currently on his summer calendar is to NC State, in June. Florida being included among his top group signals mutual interest, though the Gators have yet to secure a commitment from an offensive lineman in the 2026 class despite already extending 73 offers at the position, according to 247 Sports.
Baker’s positional projection varies depending on the recruiting service.
247Sports lists him as an interior offensive lineman, while On3 ranks him as an offensive tackle. However, film from his junior season shows him primarily playing right tackle. Regardless of his stated position, his listed measurements of 6-foot-4, 310 pounds provide the size and frame to play either position at the next level.
With the Gators seeking to build out their offensive line group for the future, Baker's versatility makes him an intriguing option. Whether Florida can secure an official visit remains to be seen, but listing Florida among his top seven suggests the Gators are firmly in the mix for the three-star prospect.
Gators' 2026 Recruiting
Baker is the latest 2026 recruit to list Florida as a finalist and the sixth offensive line recruit to publicly announce the Gators in their top schools.
Four-star Felix Ojo included Florida in his top eight, five-star Immanuel Iheanacho in his top 11, four-stars Bear McWhorter, Canon Pickett and Heze Kent each in their top five and four-star Sam Roseborough in his top 10.
Outside of the offensive line, the Gators are finalists for four-star safety Bralan Womack, four-star athlete Tyriq Green, four-star running back Jonaz Walton, four-star defensive lineman Vodney Cleveland, wide receiver Mason James and edge rusher Trent Henderson.
Florida currently has two commits in its 2026 class with four-star quarterback Will Griffin and four-star safety Devin Jackson.