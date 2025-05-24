Gators in Top 5 for No. 3 DL Prospect in 2026 Class
The Florida Gators are officially in contention for one of the top defensive line prospects in the country.
Picayune (Miss.) Memorial four-star Nolan Wilson, rated as the No. 3 defensive line prospect in the country by On3, recently released his top five schools with the Gators listed alongside Alabama, Auburn, Miami and Ole Miss.
While in his top five, the Gators are the lone finalist not to have an official visit scheduled for this summer. Wilson is set to visit Alabama on May 30, Auburn on June 6, Ole Miss on June 13 and Miami on June 20.
He previously visited Texas A&M on May 16 before releasing his top five.
Fitting the Gators into his schedule, while unlikely, isn't completely off the table, according to On3's Corey Bender. Florida is fighting to truly get back in the running and is making progress due to multiple things.
“(Outside linebackers) coach, the program, the facilities, the environment, the city, the culture, the academic program, and I could go on and on,” Wilson said of why Florida made the cut when speaking to On3's Steve Wiltfong.
As it stands, Alabama appears to be the front-runner with Ole Miss slightly behind, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.
The Gators currently have two commits in the 2026 class in four-star quarterback Will Griffin and three-star defensive lineman Jamir Perez, who joined the class right after leaving his official visit on May 18.
Florida is also predicted to land a slew of prospects such as four-star defensive lineman Valdin Sone, four-star linebacker Malik Morris, four-star safety CJ Hester, interior offensive lineman G'Nivre Carrand tight end Kekua Aumua.
