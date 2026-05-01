Gators Predicted to Land 4-Star RB, Battling Clemson for Commitment

Fresh off a successful April in which the Florida Gators added seven commits to its 2027 class, May is already shaping up to be another strong month.

Heading into the month with two prospects who are predicted to choose Florida with commitment dates in May, a third joined the list on Friday in Bogard (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian School Andrew Beard. Beard, rated as 247 Sports' No. 8 running back recruit in the country received a prediction from 247 Sports' Tyler Harden on Friday to choose Florida.

Beard will announce his commitment between Florida, Clemson, Georgia and Tennessee on May 8.

🚨NEWS🚨 4-star RB Andrew Beard will announce his commitment on May 8, @ChadSimmons_ reports‼️



Beard will choose between Clemson, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee.



Read: https://t.co/5W3aZ8o7Zv pic.twitter.com/2Nx1FPsEjt — Rivals (@Rivals) May 1, 2026

While Beard holds a prediction to choose Florida, his recruitment comes with a twist. Before Harden placed his crystal ball, 247 Sports' Austin Hannon placed one in favor of Clemson, making it a 50-50 battle between the Gators and the Tigers. He will visit Clemson on May 29 before visiting Florida on June 4, making this a battle that will likely go past his upcoming commitment announcement.

Beard is coming off a 1,200-yard, 12-touchdown season rushing as a junior, which followed a 1,900-yard, 21-touchdown campaign as a sophomore.

Should Beard commit to Florida, he would be the first running back commit in the class.

Beard's announcement will also come in a string of commitment announcements from Gators' targets. On May 5, Tulsa (Okla.) Jenks four-star safety Kailib Dillard will announce his decision between Florida, Georgia and Oregon, and on May 6, Coral Gables (Fla.) three-star defensive lineman Stive-Bentley Keumajou Yondui will announce his decision.

Both Dillard and Keumajou Yondui hold predictions to choose Florida, making it possible that the Gators receive three commitments in four days. Accomplishing that would give Florida 13 commits heading into the summer official visit season, which begins on Thursday, May 28.

Should Beard ultimately choose Clemson, other running back targets to keep an eye on include four-star Trey Martin, who has Florida in his top six, and four-star Tranard Roberts, who hails from nearby Williston.

Florida Gators 2027 Recruiting Class

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's moves in the 2027 recruiting class in our official tracker. Florida's 2027 recruiting class currently ranks eighth in the Rivals Industry Ranking and in the 247 Sports Composite.

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