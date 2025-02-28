Duke Blue Devils starting guard in danger of missing Saturday night game against FSU Basketball
The Leonard Hamilton era is winding down in Tallahassee as Florida State has just three games remaining in its 2024-25 season. The Seminoles came up short on Monday and will be looking to bounce back in a big road contest against Duke on Saturday night.
Coming into the contest, health is arguably the biggest question mark for both teams. Florida State saw star forward Malique Ewin go down with an apparent lower-body injury in the most recent loss to North Carolina. Ewin was injured early in the second half and tried to return but ultimately couldn't re-take the court.
Hamilton offered a brief comment on Ewin following the game. His official status is unclear though it seems unlikely he'll be able to suit up against the Blue Devils.
"He didn't turn his ankle, I can't give you a real assessment. Some soreness in his foot. I'm sure they'll have an MRI tomorrow. He tried to go back in," Hamilton said.
Duke is dealing with an ailment of its own after standout guard Tyrese Proctor was forced to the sidelines during the team's win over Miami earlier this week. Head coach Jon Scheyer addressed the injury on his radio show, revealing that the junior suffered a bone bruise in his knee.
There's currently no timetable for his return but Proctor is expected to take the court again this season. Considering he was just injured on Tuesday, it remains in doubt if that will be against the Seminoles this weekend.
Proctor has been a key piece for the Blue Devils this season as he's the team's third-leading scorer. He's started in all 28 games, averaging 11.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 29.1 minutes per game. Proctor has scored a season-high 23 points in two games with both of those performances coming in February.
Even if Proctor is unable to play, Duke is still an extremely talented team, led by projected No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg. During what will probably be his only season in Durham, Flagg is averaging 19.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.1 blocks over 31.3 minutes per game.
Florida State and Duke are scheduled to tip-off at 7:00 p.m, on the ACC Network.
A Look At Florida State's Remaining Schedule For The Regular Season
@ Duke - Saturday, March 1 at 7:00 p.m.
@ Virginia - Tuesday, March 4 at 9:00 p.m.
vs. SMU - Saturday, March 8 at 4:00 p.m.
