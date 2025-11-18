11 'notes to know' for FSU football's road game against North Carolina State
The Florida State Seminoles are preparing for their final conference game of the 2025 season. The Seminoles will hit the road for a Friday night affair against the North Carolina State Wolfpack.
FSU began the week by releasing game notes for the upcoming ACC contest. The Seminoles are 0-3 against NC State since head coach Mike Norvell arrived in Tallahassee.
The release include 11 'notes to know' ahead of Friday night.
Check them out below.
Notes To Know For FSU's Game Against NC State
- Florida State travels to NC State for its second Friday night road game of the season after defeating Virginia Tech 34-14 last week in the Seminoles' final home game of 2025.
- Mike Norvell is 27-9 (.750) in November as a head coach, including 13-4 (.765) on the road, scoring 36.5 points per game and allowing 24.1 points per game in the final month of the regular season.
- The Seminoles have topped 400 yards of total offense in eight games this season. Florida State gained 431 yards vs. Virginia Tech, 421 yards vs. Wake Forest, 444 yards at Stanford, 415 yards vs. Pitt, 404 yards vs. Miami, 514 yards at Virginia, 775 yards vs. Kent State and 729 yards vs. East Texas A&M. The Seminoles' total yards are the most allowed this season by Wake Forest, Miami, Virginia, Kent State and East Texas A&M.
- FSU boasts one of the nation's most explosive offenses, leading the ACC and ranking in the top 12 nationally in plays of 30-plus yards (35, 3rd), 50+ yards (12, 5th), 40+ yards (19, 6th), 60+ yards (6, 6th) and 10+ yards (168, 12th).
- Florida State ranks 1st in the country in passes of 50-plus yards (9) and is in the top 3 in passing plays of 30-plus yards (28, 2nd), 40-plus yards (15, 3rd) and 60-plus yards (5, 2nd). FSU ranks 1st in the ACC and 5th in the country in rushing plays of 10-plus yards (75) and is 2nd in the conference and 12th nationally in rushes of 20-plus yards (20).
- Tommy Castellanos ranks 1st in the nation with an average of 15.76 yards per completion. He leads the ACC and ranks 2nd in the country in completions of 30+ yards (25) and 60+ yards (5), and his average of 9.31 yards per pass leads the ACC and ranks 7th nationally.
- Biletnikoff Award semifinalist Duce Robinson and Micahi Danzy make up the ACC's top receiving duo. Robinson leads the ACC and ranks 5th in the country with an average of 94.7 receiving yards per game, and his five games with at least 120 receiving yards are the most in the conference and 2nd nationally. Danzy leads the country in plays of 50-plus yards (6) while ranking 1st in the ACC and 2nd in the country with his average of 22.70 yards per catch.
- The Seminoles lead the ACC and rank in the top 10 nationally in yards per completion (15.56, 4th), 3rd-down percentage (.519, 7th) and rushing offense (227.7, 9th).
- Combining 3rd- and 4th-down conversions, FSU's conversion efficiency rate of 62.2 percent (84 total conversions on 135 3rd-downs) is 1st in the ACC and 5th nationally.
- FSU's 775 yards of total offense in its win vs. Kent State are the most in the nation this season and the most for any team since Dec. 12, 2020, when North Carolina gained 778 yards in a 62-26 win at Miami. The Seminoles, who gained 729 yards of offense vs. East Texas A&M, became the first team with back-to-back 700-yard games since 2015. Florida State boasts two of the six 725-yard games in the nation in 2025 and the only ones from the ACC.
- In records dating back to 1995, FSU is the 18th team nationally and third from the ACC with multiple 725-yard games in the same season. The Seminoles are the first ACC team and one of three nationally with back-to-back games of at least 725 yards of offense, joining Baylor in 2015 and 2013.
*Notes courtesy of FSU Athletics
