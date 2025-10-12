21 notes to remember from FSU football's 34-31 loss to Pittsburgh
The Florida State Seminoles have lost three consecutive games. Following a 3-0 start to the 2025 season and plenty of optimism in Tallahassee, the Seminoles have hit a massive roadblock.
FSU led Pittsburgh 21-14 at the break and had chances to extend its lead. Instead, the Seminoles fumbled the game away and found themselves down by double digits in the final frame before falling 34-31.
Here are 21 notes surrounding various data-points from the game.
Stats To Remember From FSU's Loss to Pittsburgh
- Quarterback Tommy Castellanos completed 16-of-23 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns. Castellanos has accounted for multiple touchdowns in five consecutive games.
- Castellanos surpassed 5,000 career passing yards on a 58-yard touchdown pass to Micahi Danzy. Castellanos is one of seven players nationally with at least 5,000 career passing yards (5,054) and 1,700 career rushing yards (1,713).
- Danzy caught a career-high seven passes for 133 yards, including touchdowns of 58 and 33 yards. The touchdowns were his first career receiving touchdowns.
- Danzy's 133 yards were a career high and his second career 100-yard receiving game.
- Danzy's five touchdowns this season have averaged 48.0 yards (runs of 32, 53 and 64 yards; receptions of 33 and 58 yards).
- Cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls had 10 tackles - all solo - with 2.0 tackles for loss. He is the first Seminole with 10 solo tackles since Jammie Robinson vs. Oklahoma in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl. Rawls is the first Seminole with at least 10 tackles and 100 percent solo tackles since Hamsah Nasirildeen also had 10 solo tackles at Clemson in 2017.
- Running back Gavin Sawchuk ran 14 times for 71 yards, with a 33-yard run on FSU's opening drive.
- FSU rushed for 170 yards and 4.3 yards per carry; entering the game, Pitt was 2nd nationally, allowing just 64.6 rush yards per game and 1.72 yards per carry.
- Caziah Holmes got FSU on the board with a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. All 55 of FSU's yards on the opening drive came on the ground.
- FSU has scored four touchdowns and one field goal on six game-opening drives in 2025.
- Freshman defensive lineman Mandrell Desir had an 11-yard sack on 3rd-and-1 in the first half. He now has 2.0 sacks on the season.
- Mandrell's twin brother, Darryll Desir, earned an 18-yard sack in the third quarter, pressuring Pitt's QB into an intentional grounding. It was Darryll's first career sack.
- Justin Cryer also earned his first career sack and tied a career-high with 2.0 TFL. Stefon Thompson, Ashlynd Barker, Daniel Lyons and AJ Cottrill each had 0.5 sacks. FSU's 5.0 sacks were a season high.
- Safeties Earl Little Jr. and Edwin Joseph had interceptions on consecutive Pitt drives in the second quarter. FSU has three multi-interception games in 2025 after not having any in 2023 or 2024.
- FSU drove 88 yards in 1:20 after Joseph's interception, capped off by Landen Thomas's 25-yard touchdown catch with six seconds remaining in the second quarter. FSU has scored points after six of eight takeaways in 2025.
- Little's interception was the second of his career and second of 2025. Little also forced a fumble, the first of his career. Joseph's interception was the third of his career and second in 2025.
- Thomas has two receptions for two touchdowns in 2025. He has three career touchdowns.
- Elijah Moore caught a 19-yard pass on FSU's final drive of the first half, the longest catch of his career.
- Tight end Markeston Douglas and right tackle Jacob Rizy made their first starts of the season. Douglas caught his first two passes of the season, for 24 yards.
- Kicker Jake Weinberg converted all four point-after tries, extending FSU's consecutive PAT streak to 147. All five of Weinberg's kickoffs went for touchbacks as FSU remains the only team in the country with touchbacks on every kickoff this season (41/41).
- Weinberg also made a 34-yard field goal, improving to 6-for-7 on the season.
*Notes courtesy of FSU Athletics
