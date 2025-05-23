Clemson's Dabo Swinney expects rebound for Florida State in 2025
The Florida State Seminoles are entering a pivotal season under sixth-year head coach Mike Norvell with a slate of formidable opponents as the 'Noles look to regain ACC dominance. FSU faces Alabama to kick off Week 1 on August 30 and will be staring down the barrel of in-state rivals Florida and Miami, alongside the Clemson Tigers and an NC State program that continues to be a nail in the side for the 'Noles.
The FSU vs. Clemson matchup has turned into a full-blown rivalry over the last decade, led by head coach Dabo Swinney in Death Valley. The Tigers toppled the Atlantic Coast Conference last season, going 10-4 overall, but sputtered in the playoffs after losing in the first round to Texas, 38-24.
Still, when the Garnet and Gold faithful travel to Memorial Stadium on November 8, there will be a lot riding on the game after the Tigers came to Tallahassee, Florida, last season and left with a 29-13 victory over the Seminoles.
With all the hype surrounding Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik and the momentum being built in South Carolina, Swinney appeared on ACC PM to discuss his team and the schedule looming ahead in 2025.
"You know the 'Noles will be better this year, we got them at home," Swinney said. "It's a lot of work, and we've got a lot of teams that I've got a ton of respect for."
Clemson is currently the favorite to take home another ACC Title (+130) with Miami trailing close behind at +370. Norvell's roster and staff overhaul could be the wrench needed to upset the conference.
Florida State brought in the No. 6 transfer class last cycle, headlined by Boston College transfer quarterback Tommy Castellanos, wide receivers Duce Robinson and Squirrel White to help jolt a stagnant offense that saw the 'Noles go 2-10 last season.
Under new defensive coordinator Tony White, the 'Noles landed four-star transfer cornerback Jeremiah Wilson, and four-star defensive linemen Deamontae Diggs, James Williams, and Jayson Jenkins, to pair with redshirt senior Darrell Jackson up front.
Although odds for the Seminole/Tiger showdown haven't been released yet, there is a good chance that the 'Noles will be traveling to Clemson, South Carolina, as underdogs. A strong showing from Florida State would do wonders for a team trying to make a statement in 2025.
