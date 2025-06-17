Nole Gameday

College football analyst says FSU still bitter towards Alabama over playoff snub

The non-conference contest will include two quarterbacks making their first start for their teams.

Jackson Bakich

Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Florida State Seminoles helmet on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy has placed the Florida State-Alabama matchup at No. 7 on his list of the top non-conference games of the 2025 season.

The Seminoles will look to bounce back from a 2-10 season in 2024, and the Crimson Tide will look to prove to the nation that they are worthy to return to the College Football Playoff (CFP) after narrowly missing it last year.

However, McElroy believes there could be more at stake than just résumé building or bragging rights, but rather some scores that need to be settled dating back to 2023.

As most FSU and 'Bama fans remember, Florida State was left out of the CFP in '23 in favor of Alabama despite the Seminoles' undefeated record compared to the Tide's one loss.

McElroy began by pointing out that this is the first time the Crimson Tide will be traveling to the Florida capital, and it could make all the difference, especially with the recent past.

“This will be ‘Bama’s first trip to Tallahassee,” McElroy said. “And knowing what happened two years ago, when Alabama was in the playoff, Florida State was left out, I would imagine there will be some bad blood on the side of the Seminoles when Alabama runs through the tunnel there at Doak Campbell in Tallahassee.”

Alabama has not announced a starter at the quarterback position. The team's options include redshirt junior and the front-runner to win the job, Ty Simpson, redshirt sophomore Austin Mack, and freshman Keelon Russell.

UCF and Boston College transfer Tommy Castellanos is expected to be named the starter for FSU.

Toe will meet leather on Aug. 30 at 3:30 ET as the Seminoles take on the Crimson Tide in Tallahassee.

