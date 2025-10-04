ESPN’s College GameDay has clear favorite in FSU football vs. Miami matchup
The Florida State Seminoles are gearing up for a Saturday night showdown against the Miami Hurricanes in Tallahassee. This one has the potential to be fun as the Seminoles and Hurricanes both come into the annual rivalry ranked in the top-20.
Miami remains undefeated in the early stages of October. However, the Hurricanes' trip to Doak Campbell Stadium will be their first road game of the season. Everyone saw how that worked out for Alabama.
The Seminoles and Hurricanes missed out on ESPN's College GameDay coming to town after Florida State's defeat last weekend. Regardless, the nationally televised contest is generating plenty of interest across the country.
There will be a lot of eyes on Florida State and Miami.
College GameDay Has Consensus Pick For FSU-Miami
On Saturday morning, the ESPN College GameDay crew and guest picker Theo Von made their selections for Florida State's rivalry game against Miami.
Desmond Howard: Miami
Nick Saban: Miami
Pat McAfee: Miami
Theo Von: Miami
It's no surprise to see the crew roll with a consensus Miami pick, especially since the Hurricanes are undefeated and ranked No. 3 in the country. Florida State has something to prove following its first loss of the season. We'll see if the Seminoles are able to play with an edge and level of desperation when they take the field against Miami.
Florida State didn't have any believers on its side this weekend. Kirk Herbstreit wasn't able to make a selection since he's calling the game tonight.
This is a massive opportunity for FSU and head coach Mike Norvell to make a statement. The Seminoles can show the entire nation which direction they're headed depending on the result.
Florida State and Miami will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
