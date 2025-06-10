Nole Gameday

ESPN's College GameDay snubs Florida State vs. Alabama

Lee Corso's final GameDay appearance will not be in Tallahassee.

Tommy Mire

Oct 7, 2017; Tallahassee, FL, USA; View of a Florida State Seminoles helmet on the field before the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Vastola-Imagn Images / Melina Vastola-Imagn Images
There will be no Osceola costumes or Bill Murray reliving his Jesuit High School days, tackling Lee Corso on stage this year for College GameDay. The much-loved Florida State Alumni and ESPN won't be making a trip to Tallahassee, Florida, for the season opener against Alabama.

The first game in the "home-and-home" series was considered to be a hosting site for the event, but the scheduled 3:30 kickoff time in Florida might have had some of the brass at the Entertainment Sports Network at a pause, as they have now slated preseason CFP favorites Ohio State vs. Texas on the docket for their marquee matchup.

Some would think that a showdown against the Crimson Tide and the Seminoles would be a good venue for the former FSU quarterback/corner, although the once highly anticipated matchup has become lackluster in the eyes of the average college football fan.

The 'Noles are 12.5-point underdogs and are reeling off a 2-10 shoulder shrug last season. Alabama went 9-4 in 2024 under new head coach Kalen DeBoer, which doesn't make for ideal television, although the two programs have proved their merit time and time again on the national stage.

Still, for head coach Mike Norvell, another snub from college football’s most visible stage may be just another log on the fire. With a revamped coaching staff and a fresh wave of transfers, Norvell remains firm in his pursuit of excellence, even if the spotlight isn’t on him. Yet.

Florida State vs. Alabama is set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. on August 30 inside Doak Campbell Stadium.

