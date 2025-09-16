ESPN's latest ranking of FSU football will make you laugh
The Florida State Seminoles have put on an impressive display through the first three weeks of the college football season.
With a dominant 31-17 showing over the Alabama Crimson Tide and a fantastic display in all three phases against East Texas A&M, coupled with a 77-3 victory, the Seminoles have moved up to No. 7 in the AP Poll.
However, ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) has not shown the Seminoles the appropriate love compared to the other marquee rankings.
Florida State Missing From Top 25 In ESPN's FPI Metric
For instance, the 'Noles come in at No. 27 in the latest FPI release, with Alabama (#3) and Miami (#11) clearly above FSU.
READ MORE: Mike Norvell addresses UCLA's potential interest in FSU football's coordinator
The good news for Florida State fans (who adhere to FPI's selections) is that the rest of FSU's scheduled opponents (other than Miami) hold a lower ranking than the Seminoles.
Florida comes in at #28, Clemson sits at #30, Georgia Tech and SMU (potential foes in the ACC Championship Game) rest at #33 and #35, respectively.
Virginia claims the #51 spot, and the following teams hold these positions: NC State (#53), Pitt (#57), Virginia Tech (#73), Stanford (#74), Wake Forest (#99), Kent State (#135).
The Garnet and Gold were thought to have one of the toughest schedules of the season headed into the 2025 campaign.
But with one of the hardest games already behind them (Alabama) and the slips of Florida, Clemson, and Virginia Tech (two wins between the three of them), FSU's strength of schedule to the naked eye has felt a lot less tough than it did on August 30.
However, the Seminoles could run into problems in Charlottesville and Raleigh as both games will be played on the road with a short week to prepare.
Florida State continues the "CLIMB" against the Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday at 3:30 p.m ET in Tallahassee on the ACC Network.
READ MORE: Paul Finebaum makes stunning statement about FSU football nobody saw coming
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok