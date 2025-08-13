Mike Norvell addresses Florida State’s dismissal of DB Conrad Hussey
Florida State made an unexpected roster move on Tuesday evening, dismissing junior safety Conrad Hussey from the program.
Going into his third season in Tallahassee, Hussey was hoping to rebound from a sophomore slump in 2024. Instead, he's no longer with the Seminoles, just over two weeks before the Alabama Crimson Tide travel to Doak Campbell Stadium.
Mike Norvell Comments On Conrad Hussey's Dismissal From FSU
Head coach Mike Norvell addressed the situation briefly following Florida State's practice on Wednesday morning. Norvell confirmed that Hussey has been dismissed but didn't provide many other details.
"He's [Hussey] been dismissed from the team," Norvell said on Wednesday. "Obviously grateful for the time we've been able to be together. At the end of the day, it's a decision that was made."
That decision came just one day after defensive coordinator Tony White claimed there were "some guys who need to frankly step their ass up" following the second scrimmage of the preseason.
"We had some guys go out there and play and play hard, and play physical, and play fast, and do the things that they were asked to do. It's fun to watch those guys continue to grow and make plays," White said on Monday. "Then, there are some other guys who you're expecting much more from that are not doing that."
"They're not doing what they're being asked to do, they're not doing what they're being taught to do, and therefore they're not going to play," White added.
White didn't single out anyone specifically but it would be quite the coincidence for the Seminoles to move on from Hussey around the same time.
Florida State Still Has Talent In Its Safety Room
With Hussey no longer on the roster, Florida State's depth at safety took a hit going into 2025. With that being said, there is still plenty of talent in the two-deep.
Players such as redshirt senior Shyheim Brown, redshirt junior Earl Little Jr., redshirt sophomore Edwin Joseph, and redshirt sophomore K.J. Kirkland are competing for starting roles. The Seminoles are also bringing back an experienced veteran in redshirt junior Ashlynd Barker along with a few newcomers like redshirt freshman Jarvis Boatwright and true freshman Max Redmon.
Norvell is happy with the competition he's seen from the group.
"I think it's very competitive. K.J. [Kirkland] got a lot of experience last season," Norvell said. "Ash [Barker] got some but really feeling his growth throughout this offseason, seeing his confidence emerge. Shy [Brown] has a lot of experience here."
"There's big expectations for what that needs to look like and what it needs to be," Norvell continued. "Those guys are competing on a daily basis and excited to see where it can go here over these next couple of weeks."
Up Next For Florida State
The Seminoles return to practice on Thursday morning. FSU is planning to hold a competitive session on Saturday to simulate a gamelike situation.
