FL Supreme Court rules against ACC, FSU's suit against conference continues in Leon County
The Florida Supreme Court has ruled against the Atlantic Coast Conference's request to pause the Florida State Board of Trustee's lawsuit against the conference. Therefore, both cases (FSU v ACC and ACC v FSU) will continue simultaneously in Leon County, Florida, and Mecklenburg County, North Carolina.
The ACC previously challenged the ruling made by Leon County Judge John C. Cooper when he denied the conference’s motion to dismiss or stay on three counts. The first of the three counts was the denial of the notion that FSU could not bring suit against the ACC in Florida. Judge Cooper initially granted this motion to dismiss this count with prejudice, allowing FSU to refile with the ability to amend its complaints.
Furthermore, Judge Cooper denied the ACC’s motions to dismiss counts two and three, which included complaints surrounding the unenforceability of the $140 million exit fee and the notion that the ACC failed to follow its own bylaws, respectively.
However, the ACC accused FSU of breaching agreements and argued that North Carolina was the only suitable location to engage in this trial, as two different locations simultaneously would only breed confusion.
As Warchant reported, five former FSU officials gave depositions this month to ACC lawyers. Both parties asked for a 15-day pause in proceedings.
They wrote:
"The Parties have been diligently engaged and cooperating in discovery as ordered by the Court, including the exchange of documents, written discovery, setting of depositions, and related discovery matters. However, the Parties represent that they will require an additional 15 days within which to complete the discovery the Court ordered on the Plaintiffs's Motion for Partial Summary Judgement."
