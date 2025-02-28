Nole Gameday

FL Supreme Court rules against ACC, FSU's suit against conference continues in Leon County

The whole legal fiasco dates back to December of 2023.

Jackson Bakich

Florida State University President Richard McCullough welcomes graduates, their families and friends to the first of several FSU Spring Commencement ceremonies at the Tucker Civic Center on Friday, May 3, 2024.
Florida State University President Richard McCullough welcomes graduates, their families and friends to the first of several FSU Spring Commencement ceremonies at the Tucker Civic Center on Friday, May 3, 2024. / Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Florida Supreme Court has ruled against the Atlantic Coast Conference's request to pause the Florida State Board of Trustee's lawsuit against the conference. Therefore, both cases (FSU v ACC and ACC v FSU) will continue simultaneously in Leon County, Florida, and Mecklenburg County, North Carolina.

READ MORE: FSU defensive tackle goes viral during NFL Combine 40-yard dash

The ACC previously challenged the ruling made by Leon County Judge John C. Cooper when he denied the conference’s motion to dismiss or stay on three counts. The first of the three counts was the denial of the notion that FSU could not bring suit against the ACC in Florida. Judge Cooper initially granted this motion to dismiss this count with prejudice, allowing FSU to refile with the ability to amend its complaints.

Furthermore, Judge Cooper denied the ACC’s motions to dismiss counts two and three, which included complaints surrounding the unenforceability of the $140 million exit fee and the notion that the ACC failed to follow its own bylaws, respectively.

However, the ACC accused FSU of breaching agreements and argued that North Carolina was the only suitable location to engage in this trial, as two different locations simultaneously would only breed confusion.

As Warchant reported, five former FSU officials gave depositions this month to ACC lawyers. Both parties asked for a 15-day pause in proceedings.

They wrote:

"The Parties have been diligently engaged and cooperating in discovery as ordered by the Court, including the exchange of documents, written discovery, setting of depositions, and related discovery matters. However, the Parties represent that they will require an additional 15 days within which to complete the discovery the Court ordered on the Plaintiffs's Motion for Partial Summary Judgement."

READ MORE: Florida State standout defender projected to reunite with former teammates for LA Rams

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

  Former FSU Football star retiring after legendary NFL Front Office career

 Jacksonville Jaguars hire assistant strength coach away from FSU Football

 Which Florida State true freshman has the potential to develop into something special?

 True freshman quarterback Kevin Sperry excited for FSU’s up-tempo offense under Gus Malzahn

Published
Jackson Bakich
JACKSON BAKICH

Born in Orlando but raised in Lake County, Florida, Jackson Bakich is currently a senior at Florida State University. Growing up in the Sunshine State, Bakich co-hosted the political talk radio show "Lake County Roundtable" (WLBE) and was a frequent guest for "Lake County Sports Show" (WQBQ). Currently, he is the Sports Editor of the FSView and host of "Tomahawk Talk" (WVFS), a sports talk radio program covering Florida State athletics in Tallahassee.

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football