Florida State Involved With Oregon Defensive Lineman Transfer
Florida State is revamping its defensive front this offseason after multiple members of the roster departed to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. The moving pieces along with the Seminoles switching to a 3-3-5 multiple scheme under defensive coordinator Tony White means things are going to look a lot different in Tallahassee in 2025.
The Seminoles have already secured two defensive line transfers in December but are remaining active in the portal. According to 247Sports, FSU is among the programs to have contacted Oregon defensive end transfer Jaeden Moore.
Moore is coming off his second season with the Ducks. He was a member of the rotation up-front this fall, appearing in all 13 games and totaling six tackles, one tackle for loss, and 0.5 sacks. Moore saw 104 snaps on defense and graded out at 62.7 overall, per PFF. He created 16 pressures, including 14 quarterback hurries but did miss 20% of his tackles.
The California native signed with Oregon as a three-star prospect in the 2023 class. He only saw action in four games as a true freshman, allowing Moore to retain his redshirt. In total, Moore appeared in 17 games and totaled eight tackles, one tackle for loss, 0.5 sacks, and two pass deflections.
Moore stands at 6-foot-4, 245 pounds. He's expected to have three seasons of eligibility remaining to utilize at his next stop.
The Seminoles have three scholarship defensive ends eligible to return in 2025; redshirt senior Jaden Jones, redshirt junior Aaron Hester, and redshirt freshman DD Holmes.
FSU signed four-star LaJesse Harrold, four-star Tylon Lee, three-star Darryll Desir, and three-star Mandrell Desir during the Early Signing Period.
Florida State also recently landed former Nebraska defensive end James Williams and former Western Kentucky defensive lineman Deante McCray in the transfer portal.
