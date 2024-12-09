Florida State Veteran Wide Receiver Entering NCAA Transfer Portal
Another member of Florida State's roster has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.
On Monday afternoon, redshirt senior wide receiver Darion Williamson appeared in the portal. Williamson is coming off his fifth year in Tallahassee after joining the program as a member of Mike Norvell's inaugural recruiting class.
Williamson played in 12 all games in 2024, contributing on special teams and as a member of the wide receiver rotation. He caught five passes for 71 yards, including a 35-yard reception in the loss to SMU.
The Tennessee native appeared in 41 games, with two starts, and totaled 35 catches for 454 yards, and one touchdown. The best performance of his career with the Seminoles came in 2022 against Boston College when he reeled in five catches for 98 yards.
Williamson stands at 6-foot-3, 202 pounds. He's expected to have one season of eligibility remaining. Williamson got an extra year due to COVID-19 and redshirted in 2022. Williamson played in five games that season but one of those appearances was in the bowl game against Oklahoma, which doesn't count towards the redshirt rule.
The Seminoles have six scholarship wide receivers eligible to return in 2025; junior Hykeem Williams, redshirt sophomore Jalen Brown, sophomore Lawayne McCoy, sophomore BJ Gibson, redshirt freshman Elijah Moore and redshirt freshman Camdon Frier.
FSU signed four wide receivers during the Early Signing Period; four-star Jayvan Boggs, four-star Tae'Shaun Gelsey, three-star Teriq Mallory, and three-star JUCO Jordan Scott.
Williamson is the 11th scholarship player from Florida State's roster to enter the portal since the conclusion of a 2-10 season. Redshirt senior wide receiver Deuce Spann, redshirt junior tight end Jackson West, redshirt junior defensive end Byron Turner Jr, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Tomiwa Durojaiye, senior defensive back Omarion Cooper, redshirt sophomore linebacker Omar Graham Jr., sophomore wide receiver Destyn Hill, redshirt freshman defensive end Lamont Green Jr., redshirt sophomore offensive line Julian Armella, and redshirt senior wide receiver Darion Williamson have declared their intentions to move on.
