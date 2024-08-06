Florida State Tight Ends Coach Chris Thomsen Reviews Position Group After Practice 11
The Florida State Seminoles have gone through 11 practices of fall camp and the identity of this year's team is starting to take shape. The 'Noles ended this week of practice on Tuesday as they look ahead to a short trip to Jacksonville, FL for their next two practices at UNF. Head coach Mike Norvell and Co. have utilized the campus of the University of North Florida in the past, and the tradition continues to mark the halfway point throughout camp.
Deputy head coach and tight ends coach Chris Thomsen met with the media after Tuesday's session to discuss what he's seen from his position group and what to expect the tight end room will look like come August 24 when the 'Noles travel to Dublin, Ireland to face off against Georgia Tech.
"Yeah, I feel real good about the group. You know, almost really almost two weeks now and just getting to see the guys work and see their approach," Thomsen said. "The approach is great, you know, in the meeting room to the practice field. Assignment-wise, technique, they're doing everything they can to work to improve, to bring all that stuff together."
FSU lost its top two receivers to the NFL last season and will need another big bodied target for transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. 6'6'' redshirt senior tight end Kyle Morlock will be entering his second season with the Seminoles and his 240 pound frame could take some pressure off the offensive line in both run and passing games.
"Kyle's done a great job with the leadership role in that room, and you know, it's been a great two weeks."
Former 4-star freshman Amaree Williams reclassified to join Tribe 24 and moved from the defensive end position to tight end. As another 6'4'', 219-pound target, he's impressed throughout the first couple of weeks in fall camp. While the Seminoles don't plan on using him off the edge this season, he could make an impact early on alongside Jackson West, Landen Thomas, Bryan Courtney, and Morlock.
"He's made some really good plays. Still obviously learning, you know, in high school he was a little bit more out wide on the perimeter, so the closer he gets to the ball, some of that stuff's new to him," Thomsen said of Williams. "But overall, he's done a great job of just coming in and trying to absorb all the things that he's asked to do. His playmaking ability and athleticism have shown up... That's the one area, ball skills and running after the catch, he's very natural with that."
West has had trouble getting on the field during his time at FSU due to various injuries over the years. If healthy, West provides an aggressive man up front in the run game and can develop into a polished route runner. Thomsen said he is continuing to solidify himself in the offense.
"You know, catching the ball a little bit more consistently is the main thing because we're talking about playing close to the ball. That's where he excels. The physicality that he brings to the run game is at a very high level. We need that, you know, we need that in the room, we need that as a team, you always need that guy. But then just, you know, his route running has been really, really good," Thomsen continued. "(He's) just got to finish on some plays, and he'll do that. I have faith that he will, but that's, you know, continuing to solidify himself in that way."
Florida State is expected to have a powerful rushing attack this season with the return of running backs Lawrance Toafili and Caziah Holmes and the additions of Roydell Williams and Jaylin Lucas. With so much experience returning to the backfield including the offensive line, the tight ends will play a crucial part in creating explosive plays in the run game. Thomsen said working closely with the offensive tackles will pay off for the Seminoles and that the tight ends will need to understand the size of opposing defenses lined up in front of them.
"We have to tie into both worlds, the run game and the pass game. So, anytime, you know, pretty much every day, we're working with the tackles on some sort of combination block in the run game, and then sometimes crossing over, meeting with those guys to understand everything. They've done a great job with that," Thomsen continued. "Working with the O-line is always good, you know. Again, you get closer to the ball, you got to work with those guys and understand the leverages of the bigger bodies that you're going against."
Thomsen's full interview can be seen below.
