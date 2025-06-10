Nole Gameday

Former FSU football legend included in top 25 CFB player list of last 25 years

The Seminoles have produced some great running backs in the program's history.

Jackson Bakich

Sep 5, 2016; Orlando, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Dalvin Cook (4) after the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Camping World Stadium. Florida State Seminoles defeated the Mississippi Rebels 45-34. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images
The Florida State football program has a tremendous history regarding its running back play as names like Sammie Smith, Warrick Dunn, Chris Thompson, Dalvin Cook, and Cam Akers.

However, there is one name that sticks out from the rest, especially in the last quarter century of college football.

That FSU running back is Dalvin Cook.

CBS Sports' Brad Crawford has Dalvin Cook as the 23rd-best player of the last 25 years. This is what he wrote about Cook in his article.

"Jimbo Fisher knew Cook was a five-star diamond and he was already a polished commodity by the time he arrived in Tallahassee as a freshman in 2014. Cook twice led the ACC in rushing yards and touchdowns and scored 48 touchdowns over 38 career starts. Cook's best campaign came in 2016 when the All-American junior broke away from defenses on his way to 1,765 yards rushing and 488 yards receiving out of the backfield."

Brad Crawford, CBS Sports

During his time in Tallahassee, Cook rushed for nearly 4500 yards on 687 attempts in 38 games. Cook had over 1,000 yards in all three seasons at FSU (2014-16), and had 48 total touchdowns (two receiving).

The Seminoles could potentially use the help of another true freshman running back, Ousmane Kromah, during the 2025 campaign as the Garnet and Gold open the season against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tallahassee on Aug. 30.

Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Roydell Williams

Redshirt Senior Caziah Holmes

Redshirt Junior Jaylin Lucas

Redshirt Junior Gavin Sawchuk

Redshirt Sophomore Samuel Singleton

Sophomore Kam Davis

Redshirt Freshman Zay Parks

Redshirt Freshman Jeremiah Johnson

True Freshman Ousmane Kromah

