Two more Florida State targets commit elsewhere in recruiting cycle

The Seminoles have missed out on a massive set of twins.

Sep 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before the game against the Boston College Eagles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Florida State is making strides on #Tribe26 as the summer heats up in Tallahassee. The Seminoles are knee-deep in their rounds of official visits which will continue throughout the remainder of the month.

With that being said, a few recruits have canceled their visits to FSU after going off the board to other schools over the last couple of weeks.

This past weekend, three-star offensive linemen and twins, Courtlin and Courtney Heard, were at Georgia Tech for their official visits. In the aftermath of the trip, the Heard's elected to commit to the Yellow Jackets.

That means they won't be making it to Florida State this upcoming weekend. The twins named the Seminoles to their top-four in May alongside Georgia Tech, Georgia, and Florida. They visited campus in April to meet with new offensive line coach Herb Hand.

The pair were among a shortlist of offensive tackles on Florida State's board. Courtney mans the left side of the line while Courtlin holds down the right side for East Coweta High School.

Courtlin Heard stands at 6-foot-7, 330-pounds. He's regarded as the No. 604 overall prospect, the No. 51 OT, and the No. 68 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Courtney Heard stands at 6-foot-6, 290-pounds. He's regarded as the No. 632 overall prospect, the No. 53 OT, and the No. 73 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Florida State holds ten verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 30 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne and three-star interior offensive lineman Michael Ionata.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews

