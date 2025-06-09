Two more Florida State targets commit elsewhere in recruiting cycle
Florida State is making strides on #Tribe26 as the summer heats up in Tallahassee. The Seminoles are knee-deep in their rounds of official visits which will continue throughout the remainder of the month.
With that being said, a few recruits have canceled their visits to FSU after going off the board to other schools over the last couple of weeks.
This past weekend, three-star offensive linemen and twins, Courtlin and Courtney Heard, were at Georgia Tech for their official visits. In the aftermath of the trip, the Heard's elected to commit to the Yellow Jackets.
That means they won't be making it to Florida State this upcoming weekend. The twins named the Seminoles to their top-four in May alongside Georgia Tech, Georgia, and Florida. They visited campus in April to meet with new offensive line coach Herb Hand.
The pair were among a shortlist of offensive tackles on Florida State's board. Courtney mans the left side of the line while Courtlin holds down the right side for East Coweta High School.
Courtlin Heard stands at 6-foot-7, 330-pounds. He's regarded as the No. 604 overall prospect, the No. 51 OT, and the No. 68 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Courtney Heard stands at 6-foot-6, 290-pounds. He's regarded as the No. 632 overall prospect, the No. 53 OT, and the No. 73 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Florida State holds ten verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 30 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne and three-star interior offensive lineman Michael Ionata.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Josh Raymond
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
True Freshman Ja'Elyne Matthews
