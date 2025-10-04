Former FSU star QB claps back at Miami Hurricanes
There aren't many rivalries as heated as Florida State-Miami.
Every year the two teams meet, the emotions come out in a variety of ways, leading to plenty of passionate moments on and off the field. This is a game where the stars have come to shine, both past and present.
One of the most exciting players to come through the rivalry in recent years is former Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis.
Travis went 3-0 as a starting quarterback against Miami from 2021-23, leading the Seminoles to their first ACC Championship in nine years in the process.
That doesn't mean Travis is getting the respect he deserves from orange and green clad supporters.
Jordan Travis Claps Back At Miami Fans
On the day prior to the Saturday night showdown, Travis had time to mix it with Miami fans on social media.
When one made fun of a hit Travis took in a loss to the Hurricanes in 2020, he made sure to let them know what happened next.
"Don't look up the record vs yall tho. Glad yall got two funny pics to when I played running back," Travis wrote.
In that loss to Miami five years ago, Travis was in the starting lineup, but at wide receiver rather than quarterback.
During his three wins against Miami, Travis completed 47/69 passes for 741 yards with four touchdowns to one interception while rushing 37 times for 42 yards and two more scores.
In 2022, Florida State took down the Hurricanes, 45-3. The 42-point margin of victory was the largest road win for either team in series history and FSU's largest against Miami since 1997. The Seminoles' 31-3 lead at halftime was the largest in series history following two quarters.
The Florida native ended his time with the Seminoles as the all-time leader in total touchdowns (98), total yards of offense (10,665 yards), rushing yards by a QB (1,950 yards), and QB rushing touchdowns (31). He's the only player in program history to be ranked in the top 10 on the Seminoles' career passing touchdowns and rushing touchdowns lists.
Travis finished his time in garnet and gold with 28 victories as the starting quarterback, tied for No. 2 on the all-time list with Chris Rix. He guided the Seminoles to back-to-back double-digit win campaigns for the first time since 2015-16 and helped the program climb out of one of the worst stretches in FSU history.
During his college career, Travis appeared in 49 games, with 38 starts, and completed 637/1,027 passes for 8,715 yards with 66 touchdowns to 20 interceptions. He also rushed 417 times for 1,950 yards with 31 more scores while adding three catches for 11 yards and a touchdown.
