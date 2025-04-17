Nole Gameday

Former FSU star has strong message for Jalen Ramsey

Both Azareye'h Thomas and Jalen Ramsey provided some high quality snaps for the Seminoles during their time with the program.

Sep 8, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) runs onto the field before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Former Florida State cornerback Azareye'h Thomas appeared on NFL Network just over a week before the NFL Draft commences. Thomas is projected to be anywhere from a late first-round pick to a mid-second-round pick.

While on the program, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport asked Thomas about his playstyle and whether he models it after anyone who used to play at FSU. Within that question, Jalen Ramsey's name came up as someone whom he might find inspiration in.

Thomas responded by saying that he doesn't necessarily "model" himself after anyone, but simply learns from watching others.

"I wouldn't say model, but just somebody that I can learn from and see what he's good at, and see just the different types of tools that he uses that I can add into my toolbox," said Thomas. "So, it will most definitely be Jalen Ramsey, just his length, and just his swagger, and his confidence, and how the opposing team may not even know that he's on the field, just looking at him physically, but they can feel him out there. So that's just one guy that I pride myself in watching as well."

Despite FSU's 2-10 season, Thomas provided some optimism and security on one portion of the football field. He had a career year, starting in all 12 games and totaling 52 tackles, two tackles for loss, four pass deflections, and one interception. Thomas played the most snaps (755) of any Seminole and logged nearly 200 more snaps than the next closest defender (Patrick Payton, 579).

The 2025 NFL Draft takes place in Green Bay, Wisconsin from April 24-26.

