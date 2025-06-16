Former FSU star named one of the most impactful transfers in modern college football
The Florida State Seminoles have produced some impressive defensive ends in the last decade. Josh Sweat, Brian Burns, and Jared Verse have provided the fans in Tallahassee with top-tier edge play, and it certainly translated to the National Football League.
However, according to Cody Nagel of CBS Sports, one of those three former 'Noles made one of the greatest impacts on the world of college football in a unique way:
Jared Verse.
Nagel has Verse as the ninth most impactful transfer (nationally) in the portal era which began in 2018.
"Verse went from relative unknown to one of the most feared edge rushers in college football. After dominating the FCS level at Albany, Verse made an immediate impact at Florida State, earning back-to-back All-America honors and fueling the Seminoles' return to national relevance," wrote Nagel.
He continued, granting Verse a decent amount of credit for the '23 defense's success, especially during final stretch of the season and its unfortunate end.
"In two seasons in Tallahassee, he totaled 18 sacks and 30 tackles for loss, showcasing elite burst, power and consistency off the edge," said Nagel. "His presence elevated the entire Florida State defense and helped set the tone for the undefeated regular season and ACC title in 2023 -- though it ended with a controversial College Football Playoff snub."
During his rookie season with the Los Angeles Rams, Verse took home the Defensive Rookie of the Year award. He played in all 17 regular games (started 16) and recorded 77 pressures, 41 solo tackles, 16 assists, 56 hurries, 6 sacks, two pass deflections, forced two fumbles, and recovered two as well.
