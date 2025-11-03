FSU football releases depth chart for rivalry game against Clemson Tigers
The Florida State Seminoles are coming off their first victory in over a month. The Seminoles blew out Wake Forest over the weekend, moving back to .500 on the season with four games remaining.
Despite a four-game losing streak, FSU still has an opportunity to make a bowl game. The Seminoles will have to win at least two of their final four regular-season games.
READ MORE: Mike Norvell pleased with FSU football's response vs. Wake Forest: 'they answered the call'
The next challenge awaiting Florida State is a conference game against the Clemson Tigers in Death Valley on Saturday night. The Seminoles are 0-2 on the road and haven't looked anything like the team we've seen in Doak Campbell Stadium.
Clemson has had a disappointing season of its own, putting up a 3-5 record through eight games. The Tigers began the season in the top-5 but quickly fell out of the rankings and have yet to recover.
To kick off the week, Florida State released its weekly depth chart.
FSU Releases Depth Chart For Rivalry Game Against Clemson
On Monday, the Seminoles unveiled their two-deep for the matchup against Clemson. There weren't many changes to note this week.
On offense, redshirt sophomore running back Samuel Singleton Jr. has been elevated to a co-starter alongside redshirt junior Gavin Sawchuk at one of the running back positions. Singleton Jr. had a breakout performance against Wake Forest.
Redshirt senior Roydell Williams was previously the co-starter with Sawchuk. Williams moves to the other running back position, slotting in as a co-starter with redshirt junior Jaylin Lucas and true freshman Ousmane Kromah.
On defense, redshirt senior linebacker Stefon Thompson is back on the depth chart. Thompson is a co-starter with redshirt junior Omar Graham Jr. at JACK. The veteran defender missed the last two games due to an injury suffered in the loss to Pittsburgh.
Check out the full depth chart below.
Quarterback:
1. Tommy Castellanos, Sr.
2. Brock Glenn, RS So. OR Kevin Sperry, Fr.
Running Back:
1. Roydell Williams, RS Sr. OR Gavin Sawchuk, RS Jr.
2. Caziah Holmes, RS SR.
Running Back:
1. Jaylin Lucas, RS Jr. OR Ousmane Kromah, Fr.
2. Samuel Singleton Jr., RS So.
Wide Receiver:
1. Duce Robinson, Jr.
2. Elijah Moore, RS Fr. OR Teriq Mallory, Fr.
Wide Receiver:
1. Squirrel White, Sr.
2. Micahi Danzy, RS Fr.
Slot Wide Receiver:
1. Lawayne McCoy, So.
2. Taeshaun Gelsey, Fr.
Tight End:
1. Randy Pittman Jr., Jr.
2. Markeston Douglas, RS Sr. OR Landen Thomas, So.
Left Tackle:
1. Gunnar Hansen, RS Sr.
2. Lucas Simmons, RS So.
Left Guard:
1. Richie Leonard IV, RS Sr.
2. Jacob Rizy, RS Sr. OR Andre' Otto, RS So.
Center:
1. Luke Petitbon, RS Sr.
2. Chavez Thompson, Fr.
Right Guard:
1. Adrian Medley, RS Sr.
2. Jacob Rizy, RS Sr.
Right Tackle:
1. Micah Pettus, RS Sr.
2. Adrian Medley, RS Sr.
3. Jon Daniels, RS Fr.
Defensive End:
1. James Williams, RS Jr. OR Darryll Desir, Fr. OR Amaree Williams, So.
Nose Tackle:
1. Darrell Jackon Jr., RS Sr.
2. Kevin Wynn, Fr.
Defensive Tackle:
1. Daniel Lyons, RS So. OR Mandrell Desir, Fr.
Defensive End:
1. Deante McCray, RS Jr. OR Jayson Jenkins, RS Jr.
2. Jaden Jones, RS Sr.
JACK Linebacker:
1. Omar Graham Jr., RS Jr. OR Stefon Thompson, RS Sr.
Linebacker:
1. Elijah Herring, Sr.
2. AJ Cottrill, RS Jr.
Linebacker:
1. Justin Cryer, Jr. OR Blake Nichelson, Jr.
Cornerback:
1. Jerry Wilson, Sr.
2. Shamar Arnoux, Fr.
Cornerback:
1. Ja'Bril Rawls, RS So.
2. Cai Bates, RS Fr. OR Charles Lester III, RS Fr.
Rover Safety:
1. Earl Little Jr., RS Jr.
2. Shyheim Brown, RS Sr.
Safety:
1. Ashlynd Barker, RS Jr.
2. K.J. Kirkland, RS So.
Safety:
1. Edwin Joseph, RS So.
2. Ricky Knight III, RS Fr.
Kicker:
1. Jake Weinberg, RS Fr.
2. Brunno Reus, Fr.
Punter:
1. Mac Chiumento, RS Jr.
2. Brunno Reus, Fr.
Holder:
1. Mac Chiumento, RS Jr.
2. Brunno Reus, Fr.
Long Snapper:
1. Mason Arnold, RS Sr.
2. Peyton Naylor, RS So.
Kick Returner:
1. Samuel Singleton, RS So. OR Jaylin Lucas, RS Jr.
Kick Returner:
1. Micahi Danzy, RS Fr. OR Gavin Sawchuk, RS Jr.
Punt Returner:
1. Squirrel White, Sr. OR Lawayne McCoy, So.
2. Duce Robinson, Jr.
READ MORE: FSU football enters Clemson Tigers matchup as slim underdog
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok