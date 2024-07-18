FSU Football Fall Camp Preview: Wide Receivers
Fall camp is quickly approaching for the Florida State Seminoles, and with high expectations for the 2024 season following a less-than-ideal finish to 2023, the month-long camp will be pivotal for the team given the early start to the season in Ireland.
In 2023, it was the wide receivers who consistently came in clutch for the Seminoles, scoring 16 touchdowns as a position group out of the 25 scored through the air last season. With that being said, the losses of both Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson mean FSU will need a new starting set of starting wide receivers this year.
NoleGameday will be breaking down each position group on the roster to provide an inside look at how things could turn out with the season swiftly approaching. The focus turns towards a wide receiver room that is replacing a lot of production from last year.
At The Surface
Ja'Khi Douglas, Redshirt Senior
Douglas was sidelined for the beginning of the 2023 season, however after making his season debut in week six of the season against Virginia Tech, it was clear that he would be an essential piece in a WR room with the likes of Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson as a reliable option for Jordan Travis. In the ten games he played in, Douglas started in three and finished the season with 14 catches for 243 yards and eight rushes for 46 yards.
Kentron Poitier, Redshirt Senior
Although he appeared in 11, three of which as a starter, Poiter had just six receptions for 136 yards, four of which came against Georgia in the Orange Bowl where he tied single game career highs with 84 yards on his four catches. Poitier goes into the 2024 season in an interesting spot as he has been able to prove himself on the field multiple times, however his lack of consistency is something that holds him back from being a reserve reciever on the cusp of a starting role to a reliable target for quarterback DJ Uiagalalei.
Darion Williamson, Redshirt Senior
After appearing in 12 games with two starts, Williamson had his most impactful season on the field as a Seminole with nine receptions for 127 yards and one touchdown. In 2024 Williamson will most likely be in a similar situation as Poitier as he competes for a spot at the top of the depth chart in a loaded WR room.
Deuce Spann, Redshirt Senior
Spann is a versatile athlete, totaling 318 all-purpose yards in 11 appearances. Although he was most successful as a returner, Spann also saw action as a receiver, passer, and runner. Despite lackluster stats at the receiver position, Spann will certainly be a regular at kick return in 2024.
Malik Benson, Senior
After a productive spring and a seemingly good connection with quarterback DJ Uiagalalei, Benson's experience will undoubtedly fill in some empty room at the top of the depth chart. The former Alabama receiver was a four-star transfer prospect and the sixteenth-best available wide receiver in the portal according to 247Sports.
Destyn Hill, Sophomore
In his freshman season, Hill was a consistent piece in the Seminole depth chart, appearing in ten games with two starts, making six receptions for 87 yards. Hill was in a position to potentially be a WR1 this season, however after suffering an injury last April, head coach Mike Norvell announced that he would be unavailable for the 2024 season.
Hykeem Williams, Sophomore
Although he was sidelined for the second half of the season due to injury, Williams showed great potential in 2023, scoring one touchdown and having five receptions for 80 yards. After putting on some weight in the offseason, Williams is in position to have a breakout sophomore season.
Jalen Brown, Redshirt Freshman
In his redshirt freshman season at LSU, Brown made just three appearances for the Tigers, recording no stats. In spring it was clear that he would be a speedy asset to the team with a chance to compete for a big role if he continues to ascend in the right direction.
Camdon Frier, Freshman
A four-star prospect out of Lake City, FL. Both father and Uncle played on 1993 and 1999 national champion teams respectively. In his senior season at Columbia, the consensus top-100 receiver caught 33 passes for 456 yards. Frier was a two-sport athlete in high school, as he was a highly recruited baseball player. Frier committed to the Seminoles in January 2022.
BJ Gibson, Freshman
A four-star prospect out of Rochelle, GA, Gibson is a dual-sport athlete at Florida State as he committed to play baseball in addition to football. Played offense and defense throughout his high school career at Wilcox County High School earning all-region honors after his senior season. Despite previously committing to Tennesssee Baseball, Gibson committed to Florida State in April 2023.
Lawayne McCoy, True Freshman
A four-star prospect out of Miami, FL. McCoy was ranked as the No. 6 ATH in the country by 247Sports. In his senior season at Miami Central, McCoy caught 27 passes for 616 yards and seven touchdowns. Committed to Florida State in April 2023.
Elijah Moore, True Freshman
Consensus four-star prospect out of Oxton Hill, MD, Moore was ranked as the No. 1 prospect in Maryland and No. 19 receiver nationally by On3. At 6 foot-4 inches, Moore is the tallest member of the wide receiver room, adding much needed height to the 2024 signing class.
Projected Depth Chart
Wide Receiver:
1. Malik Benson, Sr.
2. Jalen Brown, RS Fr./Darion Williamson, RS Sr.
Wide Receiver:
1. Kentron Poitier, RS Sr./Hykeem Williams, So.
2. Deuce Spann, RS Sr.
Slot Wide Receiver:
1. Ja'Khi Douglas, RS Sr.
2. Lawayne McCoy, Fr.
Biggest Question Marks
Will the vets on the team lead the way or will the newcomers be in a position to take over the top of the depth chart?
Aside from Ja'Khi Douglas in the slot, Florida State returns no starting wide receivers to the lineup, and despite having five seniors on the team, some of the newcomers on the team are ready to compete for a spot toward the top of the depth chart.
Transfer Malik Benson is someone who should be expected to start on Saturdays in the fall. Aside from those two seniors, I see sophomore standout Hykeem Williams as the remaining starter for the Seminoles.
Darion Williamson, Deuce Spann, and Kentron Poitier all have the experience that is added to the wide receiver room in their own rights, however, I see them playing more of a backup role than anything else in their final season with the program.
In just the first half of the 2023 season, Williams showed he was just as capable of being a playmaker as anyone else on the team, and since coming back from injury he put on serious weight and made some big plays in the spring. If he can consistently make catches during fall camp, there is no reason for him to not be starting out wide in the fall. Look out for Jalen Brown and Elijah Moore as well.
Follow the Leader
— Ja'Khi Douglas
Having been a regular name in the Florida State lineup since his freshman season in 2020, Douglas has established himself as a reliable target over the years. In three of his four seasons with the program, Douglas has started in seven games and appeared in 37 games.
Although he dealt with injuries to start the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Douglas has defied the odds and enters his senior season with an all-but-guaranteed spot in the starting lineup. Whether it was Tour of Duty or Spring camp, it was clear that Douglas had taken it upon himself to be a leader on the team, on the field, and in the locker room as well.
Fall Camp Outlook
Consistency will be the theme of the preseason for a talented group of wide receivers. That's what will ultimately define this group in 2024. There's no doubting the skill but they have to put it together each play. There were too many instances during spring practice where the wide receivers dealt with missed assignments, mind-numbing drops, and wrong routes.
That has to change, and quickly, for the passing attack to reach its ceiling. The Seminoles will lean on Malik Benson but they need the unit as a whole to step up if the offense is going to continue climbing. This could be a room dominated by younger players if veterans such as Kentron Poitier, Deuce Spann, and Darion Williamson don't shine in fall camp.
