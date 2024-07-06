Top-100 Offensive Tackle Commits To Missouri Tigers Over FSU Football And Others
The number of uncommitted recruits on Florida State's board has started to thin out over the last couple of weeks.
On Saturday, four-star offensive tackle and top-100 prospect, Lamont Rogers, made his decision. In a move that may raise some eyebrows, Rogers pledged to Missouri over Florida State, Texas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and SMU. There aren't many recruits from the Lone Star State who end up passing playing for the Longhorns, Sooners, or Aggies.
The Seminoles weren't the favorite going into the announcement but could've used a surprise on the trail after missing out on a trio of linebackers earlier this week. The fact of the matter is that Rogers only visited Tallahassee twice during his recruitment, with one of those trips being the final official visit before his decision.
Despite Rogers going off the board to the Tigers, Florida State is still involved with some of the top offensive linemen in the country such as five-star Josh Petty, five-star Ty Haywood, four-star Mario Nash (Mississippi State), and three-star Max Buchanan (Miami). The Seminoles are putting together a notable class that already includes five-star Solomon Thomas and four-star Peyton Joseph.
The 6-foot-6.5, 311-pound offensive tackle is regarded as the No. 55 overall prospect, the No. 7 OT, and the No. 13 recruit in Texas in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds ten verbal commitments in #Tribe25 which ranks No. 26 in the country.
