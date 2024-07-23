FSU Football Players Glaringly Absent from 2024 ACC Player of the Year Preseason Ballot
The Florida State Seminoles have touched down in Charlotte, NC, for the 2024 ACC Kickoff weekend bringing stars like offensive lineman Darius Washington, defensive end Patrick Payton, and defensive tackle Joshua Farmer into the spotlight alongside head coach Mike Norvell. The 'Noles will be looking for a repeat ACC Championship season under the fifth-year head coach.
Florida State's Jordan Travis won the 2023 ACC Player of the Year Award a season ago to accompany his ACC Offensive Player of the Year Award. Eventually, he signed with the New York Jets following his final year of collegiate eligibility.
While Travis' accomplishments will never be forgotten, don't expect another FSU player to win the award in 2024 as there isn't a single Seminole on the ballot — at least preseason.
NoleGameday's Austin Veazey has been attending the event and got a chance to view the eligible players. The 'Noles, who are actively battling to leave the ACC, were nowhere to be found.
Don’t expect anyone from FSU to win ACC Preseason Player of the Year, as there are no Seminoles on the ballot. Here’s who is:- Austin Veazey, NoleGameday.com
Jaydn Ott, RB, Cal
Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
Jordan Moore, WR, Duke
Haynes King, QB, GT
Ashton Gillotte, DL, UL
Cam Ward, QB, Miami
Omarion Hampton, RB, UNC
Preston Stone, QB, SMU
Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Cuse
Kyron Drones, QB, VT
Bhayshul Tuten, RB, VT
Antwaun Powell-Ryland, VT
Dorian Strong, DB, VT
Strangely, no one from the Garnet and Gold made the cut and it could be because of the exit strategy which has been brought into the national spotlight. However, Clemson has been open about their intentions to leave the conference, and linebacker Barrett Carter is on the list to win the prestigious award.
Surprisingly, four Virginia Tech players made the cut and ACC newcomers, Stanford, SMU, and Cal all landed players on the ballot.
There is no lack of talent for the 'Noles even after losing ten players to the 2024 NFL Draft. Florida State could field one of the strongest rushing attacks in the country. FSU brought in the No. 7 transfer class last season including Oregon State transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who started all 12 games he appeared in 2023 and was 180-of-315 passing for 2,638 yards and 21 touchdowns with 219 rushing yards and six scores.
The season kicks off on August 24 for the Seminoles in Dublin, Ireland, and the ballot should look a little different when the dust settles as the 'Noles vie for another ACC Title.
