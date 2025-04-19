Nole Gameday

FSU Football takes another hit in the wide receiver room

The Seminoles have seen three wide receivers hit the transfer portal in the last week.

Jackson Bakich

Nov 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on from the sideline after the North Carolina Tarheels score a final touchdown in the fourth quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

The wide receiver position is one of concern for the Seminoles exiting the spring. The program will be forced to hit the portal to add talent and depth to the room with just two underclassmen remaining as of now.

Florida State redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jalen Brown has been dismissed from the football program, per a university spokesperson.

The LSU transfer is the third FSU wide receiver to enter the portal this week, with JUCO transfer Jordan Scott entering the portal just after one semester with the program, and former five-star recruit Hykeem Williams departing from the program. Williams had been with the Seminoles since January 2023.

Brown has played in 12 games in his collegiate career, with nine appearances for the Seminoles. In those nine games, he recorded eight receptions for 75 yards. He also returned one kickoff for 19 yards.

Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?

Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman

Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior

Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior

Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore

Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?

Senior Squirrel White

Junior Duce Robinson

Sophomore Lawayne McCoy

Sophomore BJ Gibson

Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy

Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore

Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier

Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez

True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey

True Freshman Jayvan Boggs

True Freshman Teriq Mallory

Jackson Bakich
JACKSON BAKICH

Born in Orlando but raised in Lake County, Florida, Jackson Bakich is currently a senior at Florida State University. Growing up in the Sunshine State, Bakich co-hosted the political talk radio show "Lake County Roundtable" (WLBE) and was a frequent guest for "Lake County Sports Show" (WQBQ). Currently, he is the Sports Editor of the FSView and host of "Tomahawk Talk" (WVFS), a sports talk radio program covering Florida State athletics in Tallahassee.

