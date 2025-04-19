FSU Football takes another hit in the wide receiver room
The wide receiver position is one of concern for the Seminoles exiting the spring. The program will be forced to hit the portal to add talent and depth to the room with just two underclassmen remaining as of now.
Florida State redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jalen Brown has been dismissed from the football program, per a university spokesperson.
READ MORE: Former Florida State star left looking for new coaching job after university closes doors
The LSU transfer is the third FSU wide receiver to enter the portal this week, with JUCO transfer Jordan Scott entering the portal just after one semester with the program, and former five-star recruit Hykeem Williams departing from the program. Williams had been with the Seminoles since January 2023.
Brown has played in 12 games in his collegiate career, with nine appearances for the Seminoles. In those nine games, he recorded eight receptions for 75 yards. He also returned one kickoff for 19 yards.
Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman
Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior
Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior
Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore
Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
READ MORE: Former FSU player sends message after planning to enter transfer portal
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
- Tommy Castellanos tosses passes, Elijah Moore makes sideline catch in FSU Football's latest practice highlights