FSU wide receiver named one of college football’s top impact transfers
The Florida State Seminoles have had an interesting run at the wide receiver position in the last few years. Following the 2023 season, two FSU players from the WR room got drafted (Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson) as they provided a significant impact on the field.
2024 brought some tough times at the position for the Seminoles. However, the transfer portal provided some hope heading into 2025.
Will Backus of CBS Sports highlighted the Seminoles' struggles in 2024, noting that the team failed to produce more than one player with 500+ yards receiving. To compound the lack of efficiency in the air, the 'Noles lost out on their second-best producer due to the portal.
Backus believes that former USC WR Duce Robinson could be Florida State's "most impactful" transfer.
"Ja'Khi Douglas was the only Florida State receiver to log at least 500 yards last season, and he's out of eligibility," said Backus. "Second leading receiver Malik Benson transferred to Oregon and FSU's third leading receiver was a running back, so the Seminoles hit the transfer portal hard for some help out wide. Landing Robinson was huge, both literally and metaphorically."
The CBS Sports writer continued:
"The 6-foot-6 and 220-pound Robinson had 23 catches for 396 yards and five touchdowns last season. Those numbers should balloon as a focal point in Florida State's offense, especially given the program's success with big-bodied wideouts under Mike Norvell. Keon Coleman (6-foot-3) and Johnny Wilson (6-foot-6) were both taken in the 2024 NFL Draft after standout campaigns in Tallahassee. Robinson could follow a similar path."
Last season at USC, Robinson appeared in 12 games, making five starts, and caught 23 passes for 396 yards and five touchdowns. He had a 4.2% drop rate on 46 targets. Robinson averaged 19.2 yards per catch during his two years with the Trojans.
