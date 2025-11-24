Gus Malzahn's vague response leaves question about his future with FSU football
Florida State and head coach Mike Norvell were relying on new offensive and defensive coordinators to provide an "immediate fix" in Tallahassee going into the 2025 season.
The Seminoles have improved on both sides of the ball, but only have a 5-6 (2-6 ACC) record to show for it. Promising moments and big plays have been marred by long stretches of inconsistency, particularly when FSU finds itself on the road.
READ MORE: Mike Norvell returning as FSU football's head coach in 2026
Regardless, FSU made the public decision to retain Norvell beyond this year. That means his coordinators are sticking with him, right? Maybe.
Gus Malzahn's Uninspiring Response To Returning To FSU In 2026
Florida State's coordinators are regularly scheduled to meet with the media on Sundays during game weeks. That was no different following the 21-11 loss to North Carolina State.
With the news on Norvell earlier in the day, naturally, offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn was asked if he would be back alongside his prodigy in 2026. Malzahn basically declined to confirm his return, stating his focus is on getting the Seminoles to the postseason.
There are rumors floating around that Malzahn interviewed for the open head coach position at Arkansas.
"Yeah. I mean, my intent is to help us get bowl eligible and win this game, and that's exactly what my focus is," Malzahn said on Sunday.
Malzahn is under contract through the 2027-28 season. He'll make $2 million next season and $2.5 million in the final year of his deal.
The Seminoles can't really afford to lose Malzahn and search for a third offensive coordinator in as many years. After all, who would be willing to join them right now?
Malzahn does believe the university's commitment to Norvell and acknowledgement of the future could help the team finish on a strong note.
"First of all, our players love coach Norvell," Malzahn said. "I think anything like that helps a team finish and all that, so I expect that to be a positive."
Malzahn Appreciates Florida State's Players
A veteran in the college and high school football coaching ranks, Malzahn is serving as an offensive coordinator for the first time since 2011. He made the move to assist Norvell with getting the program back on track and aspirations to win it all.
Malzahn took over an offense that averaged 270.3 total yards and 15.4 points per game in 2024. The Seminoles averaged 89.9 rushing yards per contest and scored just 22 rushing or passing touchdowns in 12 games.
Despite fielding 11 new starters, Florida State is tied for No. 8 in the country with 478 yards per game and No. 11 with 223.4 rushing yards per game. The Seminoles sit at No. 26 in the FBS in scoring (34.1 points per game) and have accumulated 48 touchdowns with at least one game left in the season.
"I came here to try and help this place win a national championship. That's really the goal for me, and obviously, there's been some ups and downs," Malzahn said. "There's been some really good things, there's been some tough things. I'd just say from my standpoint with our offensive players, I told them the other night, man, I really appreciate those guys."
"We put together an offense that had 11 new starters, and we really didn't get this thing going until fall camp. Those guys have done everything we've asked," Malzahn added. "So that's been the fun part for me, just that the relationship. I'm an old high school coach. Just that relationship, having a dream, having the ups and downs, the adversity, and everything that goes with it. Our guys have answered the bell."
Florida State has been held below 20 points in three consecutive road games, including the 21-11 loss to NC State on Friday. Malzahn is trying to figure out a solution ahead of a trip to Gainesville.
"Disappointed we didn't score more points. That's probably the thing that's hurting me the most," Malzahn said. "I've got to figure that out before this week, but I really feel strong that our guys are going to be ready to play and have a chance to break through our road problems."
FSU and Florida will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 29. The contest will be televised on ESPN2.
READ MORE: FSU football's bizarre special teams chaos defies explanation: 'once in a lifetime'
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok