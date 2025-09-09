How Florida State stacks up in national stats two weeks into 2025 season
The Florida State Seminoles are off to a roaring start.
After beginning the season unranked, the Seminoles have jumped into the top-10 following a 2-0 start. Florida State outscored Alabama and East Texas A&M to the tune of 108-20.
It's been a quick turnaround for head coach Mike Norvell. The early returns of revamping the coaching staff and roster have been extremely positive in Tallahassee.
Through two games, the offense has been among the explosive in the country while the defense is playing with a level of physicality and effort that was missing last year.
Where does Florida State rank nationally in a variety of statistics early in the season?
OFFENSE:
Scoring Offense: 54 points per game (tied for No. 5)
Total Offense: 555.5 yards per game (No. 9)
Passing Offense: 260.0 yards per game (tied for No. 37)
Rushing Offense: 295.5 yards per game (No. 5)
Red Zone Offense: 7/8 - 87.5% (tied for No. 65)
3rd Down Conversion %: 15/26 - 57.7% (tied for No. 16)
4th Down Conversion %: 5/5 - 100% (tied for No. 1)
Sacks Allowed: 1 (tied for No. 13)
Turnovers Lost: 2 (tied for No. 56)
Time Of Possession: 31 minutes per game (No. 51)
Completion Percentage: 73.5% (No. 19)
First Downs: 49 first downs (tied for No. 33)
Touchdowns: 15 TDs (tied for No. 4)
Yards Per Play: 8.29 YPP (No. 7)
DEFENSE:
Scoring Defense: 10 points allowed per game (tied for No. 23)
Total Defense: 269.0 yards allowed per game (No. 40)
Passing Defense: 173.0 yards allowed per game (No. 51)
Rushing Defense: 96 .0 yards allowed per game (tied for No. 44)
Red Zone Defense: 4/5 - 80% (tied for No. 52)
3rd Down Defense: 9/29 - 31.0% (tied for No. 53)
4th Down Defense: 2/6 - 33.3% (tied for No. 24)
First Down Defense: 27 first downs allowed (tied for No. 25)
Sacks: 3 sacks per game (tied for No. 26)
Tackles For Loss: 8 per game (No. 21)
Turnovers Gained: 2 (tied for No. 62)
Touchdowns Allowed: 2 (tied for No. 15)
Yards Allowed Per Play: 4.45 (No. 42)
MISCELLANIOUS:
Fewest Penalties Per Game: 3.5 (tied for No. 13)
Net Punting: 35.0 yards (No. 115)
Punt Returns: 9.3 yards per return (tied for No. 51)
Punt Return Defense: 0 yards (tied for No. 6)
Kickoff Returns: 18.3 yards per return (tied for No. 82)
Kickoff Return Defense: 0 yards (tied for No. 1)
