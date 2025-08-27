Jordan Travis announces plans that tie him closer to Florida State football
The Florida State Seminoles have always done more with less.
When the football program was established after World War II, it had to compete with rivals that already had a multiple-decade head start.
However, the program was still able to produce three national championships, three Heisman winners, and 16 ACC championships, spanning a multitude of different coaches.
READ MORE: FSU football releases depth chart for season opener against Alabama Crimson Tide
With all of this into account, one of the NIL collectives affiliated with the Seminoles, The Battle's End, could be taking a major step in achieving more donations from Florida State fans and alumni across the country with the addition of Jordan Travis to its group.
"The Battle’s End is thrilled to announce that Jordan Travis is joining TBE as a Brand Ambassador. Jordan Travis was in many ways tied to the creation of TBE & there is no one else we would rather partner with as we grow TBE 2.0. Go Noles and join http://TheBattlesEnd.com," the collective stated.
Earlier Wednesday, The Battle's End and Florida State announced a strategic partnership that elevates TBE to the official NIL collective of the Seminoles.
What Did Jordan Travis Accomplish While At Florida State?
During his time at FSU, Travis accounted for 8,644 passing yards and 65 touchdowns through the air. On the ground, he rushed for over 1,900 yards and 31 touchdowns. He even added a receiving touchdown against Syracuse in 2022.
Officially locking down the first team role in 2022, Travis went 10-3, including a bowl win over Oklahoma, and 10-0 in '23. His final game was against North Alabama in which Travis suffered a gruesome lower leg injury.
Travis has retired from the NFL and will begin his next chapter in familiar territory.
The Florida State Seminoles open up the 2025 campaign against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET in Tallahassee.
READ MORE: What Alabama's Kalen DeBoer believes it’ll take to beat FSU at Doak Campbell Stadium
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok