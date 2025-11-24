Promising update on FSU football player who collapsed after NC State loss
The Florida State Seminoles dealt with a frightening scene following the 21-11 loss to NC State on Friday night.
As the teams were leaving the field and going to the locker room, true freshman wide receiver Jayvan Boggs collapsed. FSU's medical staff and stadium personnel quickly came to Boggs' aid. He was able to get up and go to the back for further evaluation.
Head coach Mike Norvell discussed the situation without identifying Boggs by name while speaking to the media.
"We had a player that went down and just needed to make sure that he was checked out. We appreciate our athletic training staff, the stadium support," Norvell said on Friday night. "We were down there with him, and so he was able to get up, come in. I know they're still evaluating him, but it was good to see him get up and come in."
Thankfully, it sounds like the Seminoles dodged a potentially serious situation.
FSU WR Jayvan Boggs Returns To Practice
Boggs traveled with the team back to Tallahassee. He was able to go through practice on Sunday, per offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn.
"He was out there practicing today. That was a scary deal, obviously, right there, but he was out there practicing today. It was really good to get him back," Malzahn said. "He wasn't completely 100% [on Friday]. In fall camp and spring, he was one of our go-to guys, so to get him back, hopefully he'll be a little more healthier this week than he was last week."
That is certainly a great sign. It was unclear what led to his issue following the game against North Carolina State. Boggs caught four passes for 56 yards and added a two-point conversion in what was the top outing of his college career so far.
Boggs has been banged up this season. He reaggravated an injury during the BYE week, causing him to miss the victory against Wake Forest and the loss to Clemson.
Malzahn also provided an update on sophomore wide receiver Lawayne McCoy.
McCoy left the game after taking a big hit in the first quarter. The collision appeared to be targeting, but the replay booth waved off the flag. Before departing, he caught three passes for 45 yards.
"Then Lawayne is another guy that got off to a really good start. He's really coming on now that he's been healthier," Malzahn said. "Obviously, he got knocked out of the game, but it would be great to get him back this week too, and get all of our guys out there."
The pair of young wide receivers have both started multiple games for Florida State in 2025. It would be big if the Seminoles can get them back to provide receiving threats outside of Duce Robinson, Micahi Danzy, and Randy Pittman Jr.
FSU and Florida will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 29. The contest will be televised on ESPN2.
