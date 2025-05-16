Two FSU football players praised in ESPN's top 100 transfer rankings
Since Florida State football head coach Mike Norvell's arrival in Tallahassee, the transfer portal has been very, very kind to him with a plethora of NFL talent to show for it.
However, the 2024 campaign did not yield the same results in the transfer portal, and the 2-10 record reflected that notion.
But with two transfers, wide receiver Duce Robinson (USC) and cornerback Jeremiah Wilson (Houston), the Seminoles will likely be counting on their production to return the team to a winning program.
In demonstrating his top-100 transfers list for ESPN, Max Olson shared his opinions on the two new FSU players.
Olson wrote this of Robinson, who came in at No. 26.
"Robinson was one of the most athletically gifted prospects in the class of 2023, a two-sport standout as a tight end/receiver and outfielder who ranked 40th in the ESPN 300. He signed with the Trojans to play both sports and has had two productive seasons on the football field with a combined 39 receptions for 747 yards and seven touchdowns. After finishing sixth on the team in targets in 2024, he's looking for an opportunity for a more significant role going forward."- Max Olson, ESPN
Olson also compared Robinson to former FSU WR Johnny Wilson as they share a 6-6 frame.
Moreover, the ESPN writer spoke on the impact that Jeremiah Wilson could have should he continue the production he sustained at Syracuse and Houston. Wilson slotted in at No. 56 on the list.
"After two solid seasons at Syracuse, Wilson transferred to Houston and proved he can be a difference-maker. He snagged four interceptions last season and allowed just 12 completions on 33 targets, the fourth-lowest completion percentage (36%) among Big 12 starting corners, according to ESPN Research. Wilson has one more season ahead of him and is hoping he can boost his draft stock in 2025 by making one more move."- Max Olson, ESPN
The Florida State Seminoles will open their season against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Aug. 30 in Doak Campbell Stadium.
