Two-sport FSU athlete claims ACC Performer of the Week Award
Florida State two-sport athlete Micahi Danzy has cemented himself in the FSU track history books as he recorded the eighth-fastest time in the men's 400-meter in program history with a time of 45.41.
While it was a record, Danzy finished second in the LSU Alumni Invite but claimed the Atlantic Coast Conference's Men's Performer of the Week award.
"That track speed just hits different. Congratulations to Micahi Danzy on being named this week's ACC Men's Performer of the Week!" wrote FSU Track and Field on social media. "Danzy claimed the eighth-fastest time in FSU history with a lifetime performance of 45.41 in the men’s 400-meter for a second place finish at the LSU Alumni Gold Invite."
Danzy is a homegrown product for the Seminoles. He went to the Florida State University High School in Tallahassee, where he was a two-time 2A state champion in both the 400-meter and 200-meter events.
The redshirt freshman appeared in four games (Clemson, Miami, Charleston Southern, Florida) for the Seminoles in 2024. His debut came against the Tigers, and he also had a 38-yard reception against the Buccaneers. He added a six-yard rush against the Gators as well.
The Florida State track and field squad claims four national championships and 29 ACC titles, making it one of the best in the country.
FSU legends such as Deion Sanders and Sammie Smith were also successful track and football stars during their time. Perhaps Micahi Danzy can imitate their success.
Florida State track and field will head to the University of North Florida in Jacksonville on May 2 for their final regular-season meet before the ACC Championships in mid-May.
