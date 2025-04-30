Two members of Florida State's coaching staff check in on LB target
Florida State's coaching staff is continuing to make moves on the recruiting trail this spring. The Seminoles are back out on the road and looking to build some momentum ahead of an important couple of weeks of official visits.
On Tuesday, a pair of FSU's coaches stopped by IMG Academy to check on an important target. Defensive coordinator Tony White and linebackers coach John Papuchis took some time to meet with three-star linebacker Duyon 'DQ' Forkpa Jr.
Forkpa Jr. has already been in Tallahassee twice this year. He attended a Junior Day in February and a spring practice in April. Forkpa Jr. is set to return for an official visit from June 6-8. He'll also take trips to Florida, Michigan, USF, and Cincinnati this summer.
The Georgia native transferred to IMG Academy for his senior season. Last fall, Forkpa Jr. recorded 22 tackles, two tackles for loss, and three pass deflections in five games for Mill Creek High School.
The 6-foot-0, 225-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 236 overall prospect, the No. 16 LB, and the No. 39 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 17 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star linebacker Karon Maycock.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Stefon Thompson
Senior Elijah Herring
Redshirt Junior Omar Graham Jr.
Redshirt Junior AJ Cottrill
Junior Blake Nichelson
Junior Justin Cryer
Redshirt Sophomore Caleb LaVallee
Redshirt Sophomore Brandon Torres
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Parrish
Redshirt Freshman Gav Holman
True Freshman Ethan Pritchard
