Azareye'h Thomas talks about possibly playing with his brother at the NFL Combine, his preparation
Former Florida State cornerback Azareye'h Thomas spoke to the media during the NFL Combine. During the round of questioning, Thomas was asked about being one of the youngest players at the event and how he would translate his skills to the next level.
"Just being a freshman corner, being a physical freshman corner, shut my side of the field down, and I feel like that's what I take pride in. I think that's what I do best," Thoms said.
Thomas was also asked about possibly playing with his brother, Juanyeh Thomas, a safety for the Dallas Cowboys. Azareye'h said it's "every brother's dream" and "nothing short of a blessing" to play with his brother on the Cowboys.
The former FSU star was then questioned about whether his older brother had taught him anything throughout this process. He responded with the advice is brother gave him.
"Really just the same exact thing that got you here won't keep you here. So, you have to change your habits, you have to approach each and every day like somebody is trying to take your spot. You're coming in as a rookie, you're coming in as a 20-year-old, it's guys with kids on the team that they got to feed. So you got to come in hungry, and you got to come in trying to take somebody's spot."
Furthermore, Thomas was asked what it would be like to play with any former FSU teammates, "non-blood" family members, as Thomas describes it.
"To play with any of my brothers, blood or non-blood, would be great. And it would be nothing short of a blessing. And to play with J-Dub (Jarrian Jones) again, that would be a blessing as well. But, I'm just fortunate to be here. it's a blessing to be here, and whatever team wants me, that's where I want to go."
Moreover, Thomas was asked about his ability to play in man coverage and the techniques he uses to play it so well.
Thomas said that the main thing he focuses on is preparation.
"I mean, it all boils down to film studies, just knowing who you're going against. Yes, I'm a great press corner. Yes, God has blessed me with his abilities and talents and gifts, but it all comes down to film study. I'm not a psychic, I just go out there and I just execute and trust my preparation. And I feel like that's really all boils down to."
For the entire interview, you can find it below:
