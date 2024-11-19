Florida State Legend Provides Advice To Mike Norvell On Coaching Search
There are a lot of eyes on Florida State from the community, with an active coaching search in effect as the Seminoles look for new defensive and offensive coordinators, along with a new wide receivers coach. The trio were let go following a 52-3 annihilating loss to Notre Dame, which dropped the 'Noles to 1-9 on the season.
While Florida State didn't necessarily choose an unproven head coach when they hired Mike Norvell ahead of the 2020 season, they mostly went with coaches from lower-tier programs to fill out the remaining staff. Not to say that they were bad choices, but facing FSU's worst season in the past half-century someone had to go even though the Seminoles are just a season past an ACC Championship.
Behind the scenes in the locker room could tell a different story but former FSU legendary linebacker Peter Boulware shared his thoughts on the current coaching scenario and shared some advice about the caliber of coaches that the Seminoles should pursue.
"I sure hope that FSU picks two veteran-proven coordinators. Now is not the time to try an unproven up-and-comer," Boulware wrote on Twitter.
Florida State has already stated that there is immediate interest in the vacancies and that they are doing their due diligence, much like they did when hiring Norvell. While many names are being thrown around, Mike Norvell emphasized after the initial firings that he intends to respect other teams' seasons, especially with bowl games approaching. He said on Monday that he poured a significant amount of energy into the coaching search during their final BYE week.
"This last week, there was a lot working through it, and even throughout the course of this past weekend," Norvell said about the timeline he expects for the hires. "There was a lot of time that I poured into that, whether it was conversations, whether it was evaluation, where there's been a really good amount of interest in the positions"
Boulware tallied a school-record 19 sacks during his junior season with the Seminoles, earning consensus first-team All-American honors, ACC Defensive Player of the Year, and All-ACC recognition. His 19 sacks were the most in the country in 1996. A member of the 1993 National Championship team, he went on to become a four-time Pro Bowler and won Super Bowl XXXV with the Baltimore Ravens.
Whatever the direction the Seminoles choose, there could be more positions opening as Florida State continues to evaluate its staff and roster to further align with where FSU wants to be in the college football landscape.
Florida State is set to kick off against Charleston-Southern at home on Saturday, November 23 with the ball set to fly through the air at 1:30 p.m.
