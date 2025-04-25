Former FSU DL projected to land with Jaguars on Day 2 of 2025 NFL Draft
With the first round of the NFL Draft complete, a former Florida State defensive lineman has been projected to go to the Jacksonville Jaguars by Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic. The mock draft from Baumgardner attempts to predict the second and third rounds following Thursday night's completion of the first. The Jaguars set off fireworks in the first round by trading up for former FSU commit Travis Hunter.
At pick No. 70, Joshua Farmer would be the fourth defensive lineman picked in the third round or higher in the last four years.
With that being said, the Seminoles have been known for producing top-tier defensive line talent, with Jared Verse and Braden Fiske both wreaking havoc in offensive backfields throughout the 2024 season. Both players were finalists for the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award, with Verse taking the mantle.
In 2022, former Seminole defensive end Jermaine Johnson went to the New York Jets in the first round.
Farmer provided some impressive statistics for the 'Noles on the football field during his four seasons.
During his collegiate career, the Florida State DT played in 42 games for the Seminoles and recorded 80 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, two pass deflections, 11 sacks, and one forced fumble.
Should Farmer go to the Jaguars, he would be staying relatively close to home, as he is a Havana, Florida, native. His hometown is about 30 minutes from Tallahassee and 2.5 hours from Jacksonville.
The 2025 NFL Draft is currently being held in Green Bay, Wisconsin. It began on Thursday with the first round, Friday will hold rounds two and three, and Saturday includes rounds four through seven.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
