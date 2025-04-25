Nole Gameday

Former FSU DL projected to land with Jaguars on Day 2 of 2025 NFL Draft

It seems likely the Seminoles will send two players to the NFL on Friday.

Jackson Bakich

Nov 3, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars helmets on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars helmets on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

With the first round of the NFL Draft complete, a former Florida State defensive lineman has been projected to go to the Jacksonville Jaguars by Nick Baumgardner of The AthleticThe mock draft from Baumgardner attempts to predict the second and third rounds following Thursday night's completion of the first. The Jaguars set off fireworks in the first round by trading up for former FSU commit Travis Hunter.

At pick No. 70, Joshua Farmer would be the fourth defensive lineman picked in the third round or higher in the last four years.

With that being said, the Seminoles have been known for producing top-tier defensive line talent, with Jared Verse and Braden Fiske both wreaking havoc in offensive backfields throughout the 2024 season. Both players were finalists for the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award, with Verse taking the mantle.

In 2022, former Seminole defensive end Jermaine Johnson went to the New York Jets in the first round.

READ MORE: FAMU Rattlers tab Florida State Legend to lead program

Farmer provided some impressive statistics for the 'Noles on the football field during his four seasons.

During his collegiate career, the Florida State DT played in 42 games for the Seminoles and recorded 80 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, two pass deflections, 11 sacks, and one forced fumble.

Should Farmer go to the Jaguars, he would be staying relatively close to home, as he is a Havana, Florida, native. His hometown is about 30 minutes from Tallahassee and 2.5 hours from Jacksonville.

The 2025 NFL Draft is currently being held in Green Bay, Wisconsin. It began on Thursday with the first round, Friday will hold rounds two and three, and Saturday includes rounds four through seven.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

READ MORE: 3 key positions FSU Football must address during spring transfer portal window

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Jackson Bakich
JACKSON BAKICH

Born in Orlando but raised in Lake County, Florida, Jackson Bakich is currently a senior at Florida State University. Growing up in the Sunshine State, Bakich co-hosted the political talk radio show "Lake County Roundtable" (WLBE) and was a frequent guest for "Lake County Sports Show" (WQBQ). Currently, he is the Sports Editor of the FSView and host of "Tomahawk Talk" (WVFS), a sports talk radio program covering Florida State athletics in Tallahassee.

Home/Florida State Seminoles in the Pros